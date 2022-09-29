ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson 'Breaking Dawn' televised interview

Awkwardness or no awkwardness, the Twilight trio have a movie to promote, and last night Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner made their first joint appearance since The Event last summer on MTV First. I'm no body language expert, but I've studied my fair share of tabloids, and I...
Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'

Whoopi Goldberg has responded to criticism of her body in her new Emmett Till biopic film. The Oscar-winning actress addressed a movie review of director Chinonye Chukwu's new project, Till — in which she appears as Alma Carthan, the titular subject's grandmother — after a critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
'Saturday Night Live' recap: Louis C.K. and fun.

I really can't wait to see whether Louis C.K. makes an episode of Louie about hosting Saturday Night Live. The sketch show itself was fine if uneven this week, careening between dizzying highs (the cold open; that "Lincoln as Louis" short), terrifying lows (basically everything post-Update), and creamy middles (Weekend Update's guests, with one possible exception). Behind the scenes, though, things must have been a lot more interesting — how did the cast and writers manage to compose and rehearse 90 minutes of new material despite Monday's devastating hurricane? For that matter, how did the crew manage to build the sets we saw last night? And just as pressingly, what was it like for cerebral Louis to enter a world that counts liberal use of the word "boner" as a totally acceptable punchline?
No, Cecily Strong did not quietly leave Saturday Night Live

Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway

It was a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway for Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The former castmates, who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 flick, met up backstage Saturday at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.
Billy Eichner reveals why those hilarious A-list cameos happen at the end of Bros

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bros. Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com was irresistible to a wealth of A-list stars who make cameos at the end of the film. The Bros writer-star exclusively tells EW how he landed Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, and Seth Meyers for brief appearances near the project's conclusion, which brings full-circle the budding romance between Bobby (Eichner), a staffer about to open the country's first national LGBTQ History Museum, and macho lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane).
Drew Barrymore says she would return for Charlie's Angels 3 'in a heartbeat'

Get Bosley on the phone: Drew Barrymore would reprise her role as special agent Dylan Sanders for a third Charlie's Angels movie in "a heartbeat." On a recent episode of Drew's News podcast, Barrymore told comedian Benito Skinner she'd be fully on board for another installment in the franchise, which also starred Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. "I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning," she said. "And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat."
White Noise review: Noah Baumbach wrestles with a brilliant, impossible novel

Postmodernism is a hell of a drug. In the opening chapter of Don Delillo's classic 1985 novel White Noise, a college professor named Jack Gladney relays the ordinary details of his world: a wife, four children, the daily campus grind. He speaks of station wagons and airport Marriotts, corduroyed coworkers and trips to the grocery store. And yet nearly every line wriggles with surreal comedy, panicky and elastic and preposterously alive. For several decades, various Hollywood luminaries tried and failed to take it on; Noah Baumbach is the first to succeed, and his adaptation, which had its North American premiere last night at the New York Film Festival before it lands on Netflix this December, feels like a film made with deep respect and affection for its source material. But it also seems, in nearly every scene, like he's dancing about architecture, trying to wrest something from the strange magic of those pages that refuses to be translated to the screen.
Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates defends Andrew Dominik's film: 'Obviously not for everyone'

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has weighed in on Andrew Dominik's controversial adaptation of her novel that presents a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The film starring Ana de Armas as the cultural icon has been panned by viewers as exploitative as it recreates several tragedies throughout Monroe's life, including the abuse she endured from her mother, the sexual assault she experienced in Hollywood, and a depiction of abortion. Oates dismissed the notion that Dominik's retelling is exploitative, calling the film "brilliant."
