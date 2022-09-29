ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills

Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
NFL
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London

Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders

Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
NFL
Justin Fields
Trevor Siemian
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Chicago

Who Are the Chicago Bears' 5 Most Recent Quarterbacks?

Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4

Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game

Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Matt Eberflus Outlines What Velus Jones Needs to Play in Bears Offense

Eberflus outlines what Jones Jr. needs to play offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. had an NFL debut to forget. The rookie wide receiver finally made it on the field against the Giants after missing the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury, and his biggest impact on the game hurt the Bears. Jones Jr. worked as the team’s sole punt and kick returner, but wasn’t very noticeable until he muffed a punt with just over two minutes left in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown

Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
NFL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
