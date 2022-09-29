Read full article on original website
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Giants
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in...
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Reflects on ‘Dream Come True' NFL Debut
Bailey Zappe reflects on 'dream come true' NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was active for the first time Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Little did he know he would make his NFL debut. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer in the...
NFL Week 4 Winners, Losers: Bathroom Breaks, Backyard Football and British Blunders
Week 4 winners, losers: Bears' final drive vs. Giants earns unlikely place originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Order has started to take shape in the NFL standings. The Green Bay Packers followed Aaron Rodgers' R-E-L-A-X method and now are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated. The Houston Texans are tanking. The New York Giants ... wait, they're 3-1?!
Who Are the Chicago Bears' 5 Most Recent Quarterbacks?
Who are the Bears' 5 most recent quarterbacks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have had an abundance of different quarterbacks come take a stab at the franchise's failed lynchpin position. They're not as bad as the Cleveland Browns, who have had 35 different starting quarterbacks since...
Bears Sign Kicker Michael Badgley, Cairo Santos Questionable Week 4
Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
Cairo Santos Ruled Out for Bears-Giants Week 4 Game
Cairo Santos ruled OUT for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears ruled kicker Cairo Santos out for Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. He didn’t travel with the team to New Jersey.
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
Matt Eberflus Outlines What Velus Jones Needs to Play in Bears Offense
Eberflus outlines what Jones Jr. needs to play offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. had an NFL debut to forget. The rookie wide receiver finally made it on the field against the Giants after missing the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury, and his biggest impact on the game hurt the Bears. Jones Jr. worked as the team’s sole punt and kick returner, but wasn’t very noticeable until he muffed a punt with just over two minutes left in the game.
NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
Justin Fields Was Under Pressure for 50 Percent of His Dropbacks
Fields was under pressure on 50 percent of dropbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was pressured on over 50 percent of his dropbacks during the Bears' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, according to Lorin Cox. Impressively, Fields' stat line looked much improved when he...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Standing Out to Goran Dragić in Training Camp
Dosunmu standing out to Dragić in Bulls training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Goran Dragić has only been around the Chicago Bulls for a short time. Monday marked the start of the veteran point guard's second week of training camp practices with the team. But even...
Bears Have Highest QB Pressure Rate and Lowest WR Separation Rate
Bears have highest QB pressure, lowest WR separation rate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to a scathing graphic from PFF, the Bears are the worst team in the NFL in both quarterback pressures and wide receiver separation rate. Keeping Justin Fields off the ground has been a major...
College Football AP Top 25 Features Seven New Ranked Teams
Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday. The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP...
Justin Fields Shouldn't Shoulder Blame for Bears' Horrific Offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, all the talk of a Year 2 leap for Bears quarterback Justin Fields has evaporated. The Bears' passing attack has been downright dreadful early on. It has been so bad that Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards Sunday...
Broncos O-Lineman Goes Viral for Epic Tackle Attempt Fail Vs. Raiders
Broncos O-lineman goes viral for epic tackle attempt fail vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. 'A' for effort, 'F' for execution. That's the best way to describe Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles' attempt to prevent a scoop-and-score in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. In the...
