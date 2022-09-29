ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morongo Casino to host October job fairs

By City News Service Inc.
The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to roughly 100 positions.

The first hiring event is scheduled for Oct. 11, followed by an additional fair on Oct. 18.

Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon — the first one in the resort’s Grand Ballroom, and the second in the Marketplace Food Hall.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, as we see strong demand and continued growth in the years ahead,” resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said. “Professionals with all types of hospitality experience are encouraged to come meet with us in October, including those who’ve worked in restaurants, housekeeping and many other forms of hotel operations. The key attribute we’re looking for among candidates is the tendency to go above and beyond.”

Similar recruitment drives were held in February, March, April, May, June and August, as well as on multiple occasions last year. Officials said that a variety of slots remain unfilled, including cashiers, custodians, room attendants and security guards.

The Marketplace opened in May, and the resort is still in need of cooks, servers and hosts to staff the venue, which features international menus designed by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani.

Officials said same-day offers will be available to qualifying candidates.

St. Jean noted the resort “offers competitive wages and benefits,” including “medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents.” Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time.

Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

