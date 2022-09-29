MeTV is coming back to Lexington. Here’s where, when you can see classic TV shows.

MeTV , the television channel that shows classic shows, Saturday morning cartoons and “Svengoolie,” has found a new Central Kentucky home.

WKYT announced on Thursday that the Lexington CBS affiliate would begin airing MeTV on its 27.4 broadcast channel on Oct. 1.

That channel previously aired local weather radar, which is moving.

The full over-the-air lineup for WKYT will be WKYT CBS at 27.1, CW Lexington at 27.2, The Circle at 27.3, MeTV at 27.4, DABL at 27.5 and WKYT First Alert Weather Radar at 27.6.

Lexington fans of MeTV, which used to air on WLEX’s 18.2, were upset when the NBC affiliate announced in September than it was dropping the channel. WLEX replaced it with Grit, which airs classic Westerns. Both Grit and WLEX are owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.

Until October, Lexington can catch “Green Acres,” “Leave It to Beaver” and “Beverly Hillbillies” on streaming services Frndly TV and Philo .