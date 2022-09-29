ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Moose on the loose in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -There was a moose spotted at N Fourth Street and Shady Lane around seven Monday morning. Police were worried it would interfere with morning drop-off at North Ridge Elementary School. Most Bismarck residents would be alarmed by a moose in their front yard, but Nicole was rather,...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Workforce shortages force Big Boy into temporary one-day closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Big Boy was closed Monday, October 3rd due to labor shortages. It was a difficult but necessary decision for management to make, and CEO Chad Wachter says as far as he knows, this has only happened twice in the 68 years its been open.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?

I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Food & Drinks
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
Bismarck, ND
Restaurants
KFYR-TV

CHI south entrance reopens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two years the South Entrance to CHI St. Alexius Health is finally open. The entrance will be open Monday through Friday eight am to eight pm. Visitors are still required to wear a mask and take a COVID-19 screening questionnaire at kiosks before entering the facility.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of speculation and waiting, Essentia and Mid Dakota have officially merged. In a press release sent out Monday, Essentia reported the merger was ratified on Saturday. The transfer will move 40 physicians and 280 staff members to Essentia. Leaders from Essentia have previously said...
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit

FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Mall#Food Drink#The Kirkwood Mall#Jamaican
KFYR-TV

Annual Youth Action Summit held in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, youth nicotine product usage is 21.2 percent higher than adults. Peer pressure, marketing, and access. These are among the main reasons so many kids begin smoking, and experts say, once they start, they’re hooked. But marketing may play the biggest role. High...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

White Shield couple donates narcotics dogs to McLean County Sheriff’s Department in memory of grandsons they lost

WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - Sometimes, the bad things that happen in life inspire some of the greatest, unexpected outcomes. There’s a good example of that in McLean County. Grandparents mourning the loss of two young grandsons found a way to honor their memories and keep their county a little safer at the same time. What they did, is good news for the entire state of North Dakota.
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

“IT Security Incident” impacting patients at CHI St. Alexius

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI’s computer systems are experiencing outages that is impacting patients. In a statement the health care provider said their parent company CommonSpirit Health was “managing an IT security incident”. They say as a precaution they have taken certain systems offline, one system specifically...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFYR-TV

Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

15 year old author sells book at Hostfest

MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy