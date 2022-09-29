Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Moose on the loose in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -There was a moose spotted at N Fourth Street and Shady Lane around seven Monday morning. Police were worried it would interfere with morning drop-off at North Ridge Elementary School. Most Bismarck residents would be alarmed by a moose in their front yard, but Nicole was rather,...
KFYR-TV
Workforce shortages force Big Boy into temporary one-day closure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Big Boy was closed Monday, October 3rd due to labor shortages. It was a difficult but necessary decision for management to make, and CEO Chad Wachter says as far as he knows, this has only happened twice in the 68 years its been open.
Business Beat: New Bismarck drive-thru Caribou opens
The shop also has a patio and a walk-up window.
Bismarck Grocery Store Has Hedge Balls. What Are They For?
I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
CHI south entrance reopens
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two years the South Entrance to CHI St. Alexius Health is finally open. The entrance will be open Monday through Friday eight am to eight pm. Visitors are still required to wear a mask and take a COVID-19 screening questionnaire at kiosks before entering the facility.
KFYR-TV
Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of speculation and waiting, Essentia and Mid Dakota have officially merged. In a press release sent out Monday, Essentia reported the merger was ratified on Saturday. The transfer will move 40 physicians and 280 staff members to Essentia. Leaders from Essentia have previously said...
Bismarck’s Gordmans Building Sits Empty, What’s Coming Next?
It continues to sit empty, but it's ripe with opportunity.
kfgo.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Annual Youth Action Summit held in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In North Dakota, youth nicotine product usage is 21.2 percent higher than adults. Peer pressure, marketing, and access. These are among the main reasons so many kids begin smoking, and experts say, once they start, they’re hooked. But marketing may play the biggest role. High...
KFYR-TV
White Shield couple donates narcotics dogs to McLean County Sheriff’s Department in memory of grandsons they lost
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - Sometimes, the bad things that happen in life inspire some of the greatest, unexpected outcomes. There’s a good example of that in McLean County. Grandparents mourning the loss of two young grandsons found a way to honor their memories and keep their county a little safer at the same time. What they did, is good news for the entire state of North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
“IT Security Incident” impacting patients at CHI St. Alexius
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI’s computer systems are experiencing outages that is impacting patients. In a statement the health care provider said their parent company CommonSpirit Health was “managing an IT security incident”. They say as a precaution they have taken certain systems offline, one system specifically...
KFYR-TV
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Dakota film ‘Sanctified’ premieres in Bismarck
Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.
KFYR-TV
Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous. A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.
KFYR-TV
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Police Department is working to be one of the most diverse departments in the state. Officer Hallie Khalifa started her day patrolling the City of Mandan. “Headquarters, 276 traffic,” said Officer Khalifa. “It makes you a little bit uneasy stopping, you know, a...
Bismarck Taco Bell gets the sign fixed
The sign has been missing for months after the old one was ripped off in a windstorm.
Bismarck Store Getting A Facelift, Moving To New Temporary Location
Tons of new businesses have been popping up all over Bismarck-Mandan, and it's great to see. Something else you may have missed is that some of our oldest businesses in the area are making changes and moving around too. A Temporary Move. According to a post I saw on the...
Gas prices in some North Dakota counties above the national average
Places like Ward County are already seeing cheaper gas prices with an average of $3.60 per gallon, the same as the east side of the state, thanks to more gasoline supplied to them.
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery made an announcement recently on their social media page concerning staffing issues, that are plaguing businesses all across Bismarck Mandan and the country for that matter. More on that in a second. Schlotzsky's is located at 2000 North 12th Street Ste 130 in Bismarck, North Dakota which...
Comments / 0