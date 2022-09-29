Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian
But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis directs FDOT to expedite restoration for access roads to Pine Island
FDOT will begin mobilizing equipment, materials and crews starting Sunday, and expect access to Pine Island to be restored by next Saturday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Transportation to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the roadways that access Pine Island. FDOT will begin...
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K
— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Following Ian, five counties’ schools remain closed with no set reopen date
The state is directing schools districts to reopen as soon as possible. Public schools in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties are closed until further notice, but most of the counties Hurricane Ian affected were back to the books Monday. Education Commissioner Manny Díaz, Jr. said Saturday the state...
floridapolitics.com
Off the grid since Hurricane Ian, Wauchula to begin reconnecting Monday
Most customers in Hardee County who depend on the Peace River Electric Cooperative for power should also see their lights turned on soon. For most residents of Hardee County, things have been drenched and dark since Hurricane Ian struck. The compact, inland area to the east of Florida’s Gulf Coast...
floridapolitics.com
More than half of Collier, Sarasota counties back on the grid as FPL restores power for most across Florida
FPL has restored power for more than two-thirds of customers affected by Hurricane Ian. A majority of customers in Collier and Sarasota counties now have their power back, thanks to the efforts of recovery and utility workers who have reconnected millions of Floridians just days after Hurricane Ian struck. Between...
Comments / 0