NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flower Mound Firefighter Dies of Cancer Linked to Job
Another North Texas fire department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Wade Cannon joined the Flower Mound Fire Department six-and-a-half years ago. He was a firefighter paramedic. “Very energetic young man just starting out his career in fire service,” said Capt. Tim Mackling, president of the Flower...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing Alert Discontinued for Missing Woman
A "Critical Missing" Alert has been discontinued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. The woman was previously seen on Oct. 1 at around 11 a.m. In a Twitter post, Dallas police said the woman was located and is currently safe. No additional information has been released at this time.
Officials respond to positive West Nile virus tests across Dallas
In total, 17 traps have tested positive for West Nile virus, and one death related to the virus has been reported in Dallas County this year, the county website states. (Courtesy Pexels) Two mosquito traps have tested positive for West Nile virus this summer in the 75238 ZIP code that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FBI: American Airlines Flight From DFW Airport to New Mexico Evacuated After Security Threat
An American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico had to be evacuated Sunday after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport due to an undisclosed security threat, authorities said. Airport officials said all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the plane Sunday morning and bussed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Critical Missing Alert Issued for Dallas Woman
A "Critical Missing" Alert has been issued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police. Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 72-year-old Alice Dickerson. Police say Dickerson was on foot the last time she was seen around 11 a.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Worker Rescued From Water Tower in Collin County
Firefighters rescued a worker who was trapped in a water tower Monday in the Collin County community of Copeville. Fire officials said the worker was unable to self-evacuate from the tower and needed the help of first responders. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the person being loaded on a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Denton Police Chief Sworn In
The city of Denton has a new chief of police. Doug Shoemaker was sworn in Monday afternoon at the department’s public safety training center. Shoemaker beat out 35 applicants for the position and will lead a department of over 200 men and women in uniform. He comes to North Texas from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he was the chief of police and before that Jefferson City, Missouri, where he was part of outreach efforts following the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Oak Cliff Gateway TIF expansion Would Help Neighbors
Booming North Oak Cliff in Dallas may soon share the wealth to help a long-overlooked neighborhood nearby. A Dallas City Council Committee Monday endorsed the expansion of the Oak Cliff Gateway Tax Increment Financing District, which began as a way to support redevelopment in far North Oak Cliff and Bishop Arts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Found Guilty of Arlington Store Clerk's Killing
A Tarrant County jury on Monday convicted a 20-year-old man in the 2021 murder of a South Arlington convenience store clerk, prosecutors announced. Dorian Woodard, 20, received a life sentence and $10,000 fine Monday after he was found guilty in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jordan Hightower. The Tarrant County...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead, Arson Investigation Underway in Mesquite Apartment Fire
One person is dead and dozens are without a place to live after a fire tore through an apartment building in Mesquite early Friday morning. Police said this is an arson investigation and believe someone intentionally set fire to the building. About 35 Mesquite firefighters, including assistance from Dallas Fire...
