Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Blown transformer causes early release for a Durham elementary school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mangum Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:15 p.m. after a blown transformer caused a power outage “affecting some buildings and the well system on campus.”. Mangum is also cancelling all after-school programs and a notification to parents is underway, according to officials. Another...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

SUBMIT A COMMENT: WakeMed plans new psychiatric hospital in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed has announced they’re planning to build a new psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. WakeMed Behavioral Health Services filed an application with North Carolina to build a 150 bed center, according to a release. Officials say it would cost about $137 million and should be...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Local Raleigh farm reopens after Ian’s impact

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Page Farms reopened Sunday after Friday’s heavy rain and wind forced them to close for a couple of days. The farm suffered some tree and wind damage, but they were able to get everything cleaned up. People come out this time of year to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham high school to dismiss early for ‘electrical issues’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Students of Northern High School will be released from classes early on Monday due to “Duke Energy electrical issues,” according to school officials. School officials told parents that the electrical issues had shut off power to some campus buildings. As a result, students...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

4 Chapel Hill intersections without power

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Durham leaders launch week honoring minority-owned businesses

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are kicking off “Minority Enterprise Development Week” with the goal of celebrating minority-owned businesses and helping them take that next step. Business and community leaders were at City Hall Monday morning to kick off this year’s MED Week. The City of...
DURHAM, NC
carolinajournal.com

Spike in NC’s urban homeless

Unsheltered homelessness is often thought of as a problem typical of big west coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, but North Carolinians are taking notice of a similar trend in their own backyards. Every major metro area — Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad, the Research Triangle, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Wilmington — is experiencing significant increases in their unsheltered homeless population and is struggling to respond.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home

If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest community members rally against large developments

WAKE FOREST N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of Wake Forest residents lined Capital Boulevard Monday night to oppose large development plans currently under review by the town. The group, Concerned Citizens for Preservation of Wake Forest Open Space, organized to oppose a planned development on the town’s former golf course that could bring more than 300 homes to the area.
WAKE FOREST, NC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers

Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

