cbs17
Veteran volunteer makes trip from Raleigh to Florida to provide aid with Red Cross
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rescues are still going on in the wake of Hurricane Ian, taking a toll on storm victims and those trying to find them. Last week the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina sent over 30 volunteers to help aid those effected by the storm.
cbs17
Triangle residents help family and friends who lost homes in Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in the Triangle with family and friends in Florida are trying to help them cope with the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Mary Bernier could hardly believe it when she saw her mom’s home after Ian blew through St. Augustine, Florida. “She...
cbs17
Blown transformer causes early release for a Durham elementary school
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mangum Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:15 p.m. after a blown transformer caused a power outage “affecting some buildings and the well system on campus.”. Mangum is also cancelling all after-school programs and a notification to parents is underway, according to officials. Another...
cbs17
SUBMIT A COMMENT: WakeMed plans new psychiatric hospital in Knightdale
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed has announced they’re planning to build a new psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. WakeMed Behavioral Health Services filed an application with North Carolina to build a 150 bed center, according to a release. Officials say it would cost about $137 million and should be...
cbs17
Local Raleigh farm reopens after Ian’s impact
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Page Farms reopened Sunday after Friday’s heavy rain and wind forced them to close for a couple of days. The farm suffered some tree and wind damage, but they were able to get everything cleaned up. People come out this time of year to...
cbs17
JOB ALERT: Companies looking for digital, tech talent at Virtual Tech Job Expo
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than half of all CEOs report being concerned over the lack of digital and tech talent in the next decade, according to a study this year by the website “Workable.”. As CBS 17’s Bill Young reports in tonight’s Job Alert, The NC Tech...
Slain North Carolina man worked as ‘violence interrupter,’ friend says
Reshaun Cates was on his way to pick up his son when he was shot and died at an off-ramp from I-85 in Durham Sunday, his family said.
cbs17
Durham high school to dismiss early for ‘electrical issues’
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Students of Northern High School will be released from classes early on Monday due to “Duke Energy electrical issues,” according to school officials. School officials told parents that the electrical issues had shut off power to some campus buildings. As a result, students...
Technician Online
NC State instructor Terrance Ruth brings social work to politics, campaigns for Raleigh mayor
Dr. Terrance Ruth, an assistant professor in NC State’s School of Social Work department and Africana studies program, will be on the ballot for mayor of Raleigh this November. Ruth is looking to use his experience as a teacher to be a student of the community and create policy best for the city of Raleigh.
cbs17
4 Chapel Hill intersections without power
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say four intersections in the town have lost power, putting signals out of commission. Several of those outages are along Fordham Boulevard. Chapel Hill police report the following intersections are impacted:. Fordham Boulevard at Ephesus Church Road. Fordham Boulevard at Europa...
cbs17
Durham leaders launch week honoring minority-owned businesses
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham leaders are kicking off “Minority Enterprise Development Week” with the goal of celebrating minority-owned businesses and helping them take that next step. Business and community leaders were at City Hall Monday morning to kick off this year’s MED Week. The City of...
carolinajournal.com
Spike in NC’s urban homeless
Unsheltered homelessness is often thought of as a problem typical of big west coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, but North Carolinians are taking notice of a similar trend in their own backyards. Every major metro area — Charlotte, the Piedmont Triad, the Research Triangle, Fayetteville, Asheville, and Wilmington — is experiencing significant increases in their unsheltered homeless population and is struggling to respond.
Liquor permit rejected from NC bar after shootings, fights, 911 calls
Since obtaining its ABC permit, the bar "has been a drain on emergency personnel."
Lady in gray: Raleigh legend says ghostly woman appears on balcony of centuries-old home
If you ever find yourself driving down Mimosa Street near downtown Raleigh after midnight, be aware: You might find yourself in the presence of a ghostly apparition. At first, it appears to be a typical Raleigh neighborhood – with 1900's houses and grassy yards. Then, from behind a veil of antique oaks, it comes into view: A towering, pillared home older than the city itself. The Mordecai House has been on its foundation since before Raleigh was established, and as with many homes of that age, it's garnered its share of haunted legends.
cbs17
Wake Forest community members rally against large developments
WAKE FOREST N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of Wake Forest residents lined Capital Boulevard Monday night to oppose large development plans currently under review by the town. The group, Concerned Citizens for Preservation of Wake Forest Open Space, organized to oppose a planned development on the town’s former golf course that could bring more than 300 homes to the area.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers
Life lessons help Bailey Farms succeed with hot peppers. Specialty peppers are a hot business for Bailey Farms in Oxford, North Carolina. Bailey Farms grows 17 varieties of hot peppers at Oxford, as well as in Georgia and Florida on 1,200 of its own and contracted acreage. Business has grown...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
cbs17
Raleigh police ask Crabtree greenway users for help in solving man’s death
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a man was found dead on a Raleigh greenway, police are now asking the public for help. Raleigh Police Department officials said Monday that they received a call of a “subject down” at around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 29 on the Crabtree Creek Trail.
cbs17
Local Matters: Bo Hines discusses economy, abortion and the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Access to abortion and the economy are two of the top issues of this election. The only true toss-up congressional race in North Carolina is no exception. The newly drawn 13th district includes Johnston County and part of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties. CBS 17’s...
cbs17
‘It’s a sad day’: Supermarket owner closing after 20 years in east Durham following rent hike
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 20 years, Miguel Collado ran Los Primos Supermarket at the intersection of East Main Street and North Alston Avenue in Durham. “This store was the heart of this community here,” Collado said. Collado said the supermarket was a family business he started in...
