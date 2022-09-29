Sedgwick County Department of Aging and CAIRN Health offering to help pay for glasses for people 60 and older
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Department on Aging and CAIRN Health are offering up to $500 per person to buy glasses.
To qualify, applicants need to be over the age of 60 and have an income below 200% of the poverty level. That is an income lower than $27,180 for a household of one, or an income level of $36,620 for a household of two.
The program will be available now through mid-December or when funds are no longer available.
For more information, call 316-683-7559 .
