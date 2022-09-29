ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Department of Aging and CAIRN Health offering to help pay for glasses for people 60 and older

By Stephanie Nutt
 4 days ago

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Department on Aging and CAIRN Health are offering up to $500 per person to buy glasses.

Sedgwick County Zoo announces new director of animal health

To qualify, applicants need to be over the age of 60 and have an income below 200% of the poverty level. That is an income lower than $27,180 for a household of one, or an income level of $36,620 for a household of two.

The program will be available now through mid-December or when funds are no longer available.

For more information, call 316-683-7559 .

