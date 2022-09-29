ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan

Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Barack Obama
go955.com

Private 1st Class Hofman returns home after being MIA for 77 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After 77 years, the body of a Grand Rapids soldier has finally come home. According to MLive, the remains of Private First Class Donald Hofman arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport via escort by a military honor guard on Friday, September. Hofman...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)

The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wmuk.org

Absentee ballot requests are up from 2018 in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Portage

Last week, Michigan clerks began mailing absentee ballots for the November 8th election. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling said he sent 8,000 ballots out in that first round. Borling said that’s about half the number of absentee ballots the city mailed in the first round for the November 2020 election. He said voters may be more willing to vote in person in this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, or they may simply be less interested in this election.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
abc57.com

Dowagiac Police investigate alarming comments made on social media

DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating alarming comments made by a high school student on social media, according to a letter from Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan M. Whan. According to the letter, the school corporation learned Wednesday of the alarming comments made on social media. The...
DOWAGIAC, MI

