Tensions rising: What led up to the 1911 furniture worker strike
The furniture industry built Grand Rapids from a riverside village to a bustling city. But the low-priced wood and cheap labor wouldn't stay forever.
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Senator Stabenow announces $5 Million in funding to expand mental health and addiction services in West Michigan
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced on Friday, September 30 announced that five locations across West Michigan will receive $5,000,000 in funding to expand mental health and addiction services. The funding builds on Senator Stabenow’s effort to transform the way mental health and addiction...
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
Mental health is finally getting the attention it deserves. Can the Kalamazoo area seize the moment?
Maybe it’s because of spikes in anxiety and depression during the pandemic. Or maybe it’s the fact so many more people -- celebrities and ordinary folks alike -- are opening up about their own mental-health struggles. Maybe it’s how the politics around behavioral health funding has changed, particularly...
Brothers win ArtPrize 2022′s biggest award for intricate, illuminated pottery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Creation, Destruction, Reflection, a series of 20 intricately carved vases at DeVos Place displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem, won the $12,500 ArtPrize 2022 Artist-to-Artist award. The entry, created by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness of Browns Summit, North...
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
See thousands of Jack O’lanterns on display in West Michigan this October
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit, it’s probably a perfect time to plan a little road trip to West Michigan to see a one-of-a-kind display of Jack O’lanterns. The Jack O’ Lantern World, a touring collection of thousands of fun, creepy and...
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Private 1st Class Hofman returns home after being MIA for 77 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After 77 years, the body of a Grand Rapids soldier has finally come home. According to MLive, the remains of Private First Class Donald Hofman arrived at Gerald R. Ford International Airport via escort by a military honor guard on Friday, September. Hofman...
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken (Battle Creek)
The thing I really miss about COVID was always riding solo at work. We typically ride two to a car because it makes economical sense but during COVID, there were several times the company put in a one to a car rule just to keep people separated. I’m not a...
Absentee ballot requests are up from 2018 in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Portage
Last week, Michigan clerks began mailing absentee ballots for the November 8th election. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling said he sent 8,000 ballots out in that first round. Borling said that’s about half the number of absentee ballots the city mailed in the first round for the November 2020 election. He said voters may be more willing to vote in person in this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, or they may simply be less interested in this election.
'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
Ionia Co. twins walk Gucci runway in Milan, Italy
PORTLAND, Mich. — Two women from Ionia County are still in awe after walking in one of the world's most notable fashion shows. The pair was invited to Europe, and chosen from a world of candidates to strut on the runway for a designer brand. Erin and Alyssa Hengesbach...
Motea House and Ramen opens on west side of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Four years after finding success with Motea in Schererville, Indiana, Ding Lin came north to Kalamazoo to help his friends open their own restaurant, Motea House and Ramen. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, his friends Yong Lin and Jiang-Xing Lin — who are of no relation to...
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
Dowagiac Police investigate alarming comments made on social media
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating alarming comments made by a high school student on social media, according to a letter from Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan M. Whan. According to the letter, the school corporation learned Wednesday of the alarming comments made on social media. The...
