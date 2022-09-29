Last week, Michigan clerks began mailing absentee ballots for the November 8th election. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling said he sent 8,000 ballots out in that first round. Borling said that’s about half the number of absentee ballots the city mailed in the first round for the November 2020 election. He said voters may be more willing to vote in person in this phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, or they may simply be less interested in this election.

