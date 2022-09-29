ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Fitness park holds belated ribbon cutting two years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A belated ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning for a Topeka fitness park created with the help of AARP. The FitLot fitness park first opened in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, because of the COVID lockdown and social distancing - the park never got to have an official ceremony.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Doorstep Inc. hosts 5th annual 5K fun run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Doorstep Inc. took to Lake Shawnee to host their 5th annual 5K fun run to fundraise their program, Neighbor Helping Neighbor. The event was in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to their website, Doorstep Inc. provides Topekans with the support they need...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family holds fundraiser raising awareness of domestic violence

TOPEKA (KSNT) – October is domestic violence awareness month. On Saturday, a local family held a fundraiser in honor of a loved one, who died because of domestic violence. “One person, every 10 days is killed by domestic violence,” Lynette Grandstaff said, “My daughter being one of them. This is completely preventable.” 20 year old […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

K9 Resorts holds grand-opening for luxury pet hotel in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - K9 Resorts of Overland Park held its grand-opening event Saturday morning. The national pet franchise’s Overland Park location is the first of its kind to come to Kansas. PawsAbilities, a Kansas City non-profit organization that offers people with disabilities skill-building and job opportunities, provided...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of John Grubb Jr. held a candlelight vigil under the Polk-Quincy viaduct Sunday evening. TPD received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about suspicious items found under the bridge at the 200 block of SE Quincy. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. The man was later identified as Grubb Jr., 63.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka to welcome new temporary shelter, affordable housing projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will soon be home to a temporary shelter and more affordable housing projects. City of Topeka staff announced on Monday, Oct. 3, that the Capital City will soon become home to a new non-congregate shelter and additional affordable housing options. Staff noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka churches hold “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The “Love Your Neighbor” community worship event was held at Evergy Plaza on Sunday, Oct 2. This event is to help celebrate World Communion Sunday. Many organizations came together to organize this event, including the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, St. John’s AME Church, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and Topeka First United Methodist Church.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Osawatomie State Hospital welcomes new Superintendent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osawatomie State Hospital has welcomed a new Superintendent about a year after the last one departed. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says that it has appointed Ashley Byram, LMSW, to serve as the new Superintendent at Osawatomie State Hospital effective Monday, Oct. 3.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates separate cases after nearly $10K in items stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $10,000 in items was stolen in separate Manhattan crimes, RCPD has officers on the cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, officials were called to the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Washburn lecturer to host book launch in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University lecturer will host a book launch for her latest novel in the Capital City. Washburn University says senior lecturer in English, Izzy Wasserstein, will host a book launch for her novel “All the Hometowns You Can’t Stay Away From,” between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Carol Chapel, 1840 SW Jewell Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Investigation follows house fire in Whiting

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in Whiting on Saturday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a structure fire at 135 Deforest Street at 5:19 a.m. Saturday. Whiting, Netawaka and Kickapoo Fire Departments responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the fire and got it under control […]
WHITING, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex

If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
EMPORIA, KS

