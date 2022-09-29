The Blacklist Season 9 was the first without Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen . The season received mixed reviews. Some fans were happy with the fresh take and Liz’s absence, while others didn’t enjoy the new direction. However, the verdict isn’t entirely out yet, because some fans have been waiting for the show to come to Netflix before watching it. For these fans, they don’t have much longer to wait.

James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington in ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 | Will Hart/NBC

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 was the first without Liz Keen

The Blacklist killed off Megan Boone’s character Liz Keen in the season 8 finale. One of Neville Townsend’s henchmen shot her in front of Raymond Reddington . Meanwhile, Boone announced her departure from the show to work on other projects in June of 2021.

Season 9 of The Blacklist focused on Red’s quest to avenge Liz’s death. It was also the first season of James Spader without Megan Boone. Though the premise was a little different this time around, some fans found the change of pace enjoyable. Season 9 introduced several intriguing new characters, as well as a mystery surrounding Liz’s death.

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 is coming to Netflix in October 2022

The Blacklist Season 9 premiered almost exactly a year ago, on October 21, 2021. The season featured 22 episodes in total, with several breaks in between, and the finale finally dropped on May 27, 2022. However, since The Blacklist is a network series, some fans may not have watched it yet.

Streamers fear not. The Blacklist Season 9 will be available on Netflix soon. In fact, according to the streaming service, season 9 is coming to Netflix on Oct. 6. Additionally, seasons 1-8 are currently available on Netflix for fans who need to catch up or refresh their memories.

What do fans think of season 9?

Though season 9 received some mixed reactions from fans, many find it worth watching. “I enjoyed the show more now that Liz is gone. Never liked her, really, her character was too naive for me to really relate to or enjoy. Even tho season 9 is about finding her killer, I found it more enjoyable, at least for me,” one Reddit user wrote. “I found it more consistent in quality than S7-S8 and more enjoyable for it. There was also a new set of mysteries given. I liked that,” another fan added.

‘The Blacklist’ has been renewed for season 10

The Blacklist has officially been renewed for season 10. According to Westchester County , filming was anticipated to begin after Labor Day 2022, so the new season is likely already in the works. Although we don’t have an exact date for the premiere, a former star from the series Tweeted that the first episode will drop sometime in 2023. James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, and Hisham Tawfiq are all expected to return for The Blacklist Season 10.

RELATED: ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9: Why Did Megan Boone Leave the Show?