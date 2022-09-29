The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who assisted in clearing the quarterback to play after a possible head injury has been fired, PEOPLE has confirmed The doctor involved in clearing Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins' Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired, league sources confirm to PEOPLE. ESPN and the NFL Network first reported that the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) has fired the doctor, an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, after they were found to have made "several mistakes" in their evaluation of Tagovailoa. On Monday,...

