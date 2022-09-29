Read full article on original website
Eli Manning Trolls Nephew Arch for Breaking His High School Passing Record: 'I Had 7,000!'
Arch Manning is continuing to live up to his famous last name. During a game on Friday night, Arch — the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning — guided Isidore Newman School to a 52-22 win over Pearl River. And the 19-year-old quarterback broke two records held by both of his uncles in the process, per NOLA.com.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Former Miss Michigan, Taylor Hale, Becomes First Black Woman To Be Crowned Champion Of Big Brother
After surviving many eviction and bullying attempts, Taylor Hale left the Big Brother house a champion and $800,000 richer. The 2021 Miss Michigan USA winner has just made history with her latest crowning as Big Brother’s 24th season winner. According to The Detroit News, Hale’s 8-1 feat on Sunday night meant that she became the first Black woman to win the CBS reality show since its first premiered in 2000.
Ohio Fishing Tournament Rocked by Cheating Scandal After Weights Found in Winning Catch
A cheating scandal rocked an Ohio fishing tournament operated by the Lake Erie Walleye Trail after winning catches were discovered to have been stuffed with lead weights and fish fillets. Last Friday, the tournament's director, Jason Fischer, grew suspicious of the fishermen who would have won the tournament when the...
Doctor Who Evaluated Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Has Been Fired
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who assisted in clearing the quarterback to play after a possible head injury has been fired, PEOPLE has confirmed The doctor involved in clearing Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins' Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills has been fired, league sources confirm to PEOPLE. ESPN and the NFL Network first reported that the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA) has fired the doctor, an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, after they were found to have made "several mistakes" in their evaluation of Tagovailoa. On Monday,...
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Super Bowl winner Zach Ertz and World Cup champion Julie Ertz met through mutual friends in 2012 and welcomed their first baby together 10 years later Zach Ertz and wife Julie Ertz are a real sporting power couple. They first met at a baseball game in 2012 — Zach was playing football and Julie was playing soccer at nearby universities — and dated long-distance as their athletic careers took off. The couple have experienced several milestones together in the past decade, both personally and professionally. Julie and the United...
