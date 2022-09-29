ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Former Police Chief Leads Clovis Council Fundraising

Former Clovis police chief Matt Basgall has raised the most money among 10 Clovis City Council candidates. Of the 10 candidates, Basgall has a wide margin in campaign contributions, as well as the most in reserve. Ballots will be sent to all voters in the mail next week. They can...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Police ID Man Shot to Death at Soul Brothers MC Clubhouse

A man who died in a shootout at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse west of Highway 99 has been identified by Fresno police. Darnell Johnson, 31, of Fresno died early Saturday morning at Community Regional Medical Center, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting victim at the...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno residents recount saving lives in the Las Vegas shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Five years after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, a group of Fresno residents are recounting the moments they went from concertgoers to civilian heroes at the Route 91 concert. Vince La Novara and his wife Michelle visiting Las Vegas from Fresno. It was the last day...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Inmate sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former gang members and inmates were each sentenced to more than five years in prison for a COVID-19-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that Sholanda Thomas, 38, a former gang member and an inmate at the Central California Woman’s Facility (CCWF) in […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Student Cellphone Ban at Bullard High Delayed Again. What is New Timeline?

Bullard High School’s new policy banning student access to their cellphones and other smart devices during the school day is being postponed again, Principal Armen Torigian said Sunday in his weekly message to students, parents, and staff. Torigian, who announced the new policy before the beginning of the school...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Unified’s New Foundation to Launch with ‘Multi-Million Dollar’ Donation

Decades after other school districts and local education agencies created nonprofit foundations to raise funds for student scholarships, classroom projects, and even to support bond measure campaigns, Fresno Unified School District has finally started up one of its own. The Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools has scheduled its first fundraiser,...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Downed helicopter in Fresno neighborhood; 2 hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A helicopter has crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno. Just before 10 a.m. Saturday the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett Avenues, and transferred the call to the Fresno Police Department. Fresno police officers...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County ‘black widow’ killer passes away

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County woman convicted of arranging the murder of her husband in 1994 has passed away, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said Susan Russo, who was dubbed the ‘black widow,’ passed away at 1:47 p.m. on September 29, 2022, at a local medical facility, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fresno woman convicted of husband’s 1994 murder dies of natural causes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno woman found guilty of first-degree murder in her husband’s 1994 death has died of natural causes while serving a life term in prison. Susan Russo, 67, died Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She had been receiving treatment at a medical […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA

