Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
Donate blood at the Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive in October. The drive is being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Lincoln Library. Organizers ask that you make an appointment by clicking here, or...
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
Springfield Art Association celebrates everything pumpkin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's officially October which means it's time to head out to the pumpkin patch. On Saturday, the Springfield Art Association (SAA) hosted its Great SAA Pumpkin Patch event. The event had all your fall favorites including s'mores, pumpkin art, and pumpkin-flavored treats. All proceeds went...
Artisan products help raise money to restore former Ursuline campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Artisan and Antique Market was held in Springfield on Saturday. More than 160 artisan vendors were at Brinkerhoff Mansion and the former Ursuline campus. Organizers wanted to focus on handmade items to help support local artists. Planning for the event started back in May...
Puppy dies in Monday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Monday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 12:13 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy fire and...
CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
FBI warns of hurricane fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning residents of hurricane fraud. Officials say when tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Disaster or...
Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
