Police: Brother of woman arrested & noted in last week’s blotter is arrested himself this time, marking the 18th KPD visit to that home since Sept. 11

hudsoncountyview.com
Police: 2 charged with resisting arrest after Bayonne bar fight, woman bites officer
Two were charged with resisting arrest after a Bayonne bar fight early Sunday morning, with both attempting to avoid being handcuffed and the woman biting an officer – leading to her being pepper sprayed, police said. Damian M. Boyd, 40, of Jersey City, was charged with resisting arrest and...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: 15-year-old from Bayonne arrested for knifepoint robbery outside 7-Eleven
A 15-year-old from Bayonne was arrested for a knifepoint robbery outside a local 7-Eleven last month, authorities said. A juvenile, 15, of Bayonne, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of an imitation firearm, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
Newark police are searching for three suspects wanted for double shooting last week
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking for the Public’s assistance in identifying...
Female Driver Reportedly Groped By Attendant At Route 17 Gas Station, Police Seek Other Victims
A driver told police that an attendant at a Route 17 service station groped her, said authorities who are trying to determine whether there are any other alleged victims. The 25-year-old motorist told police that she’d just paid for gas with a credit card at the Valero station just past the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway near the New York State border around 8 p.m. Sunday, Upper Saddle River Police Capt. Edward Kane said.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
Police: Car nearly hit Holbrook restaurant
A car nearly hit a restaurant in Holbrook on Monday, police say.
Ex-Con Had Help In Violent Carjacking Attempt Outside Route 17 Motorcycle Shop, Police Reveal
A career criminal who was seized moments after a violent carjacking attempt in Hasbrouck Heights had help, said authorities who charged a fellow convicted felon from Lodi in connection with the crime. Manuel Felton, 44, was coming off two recent years in state prison on drug-related convictions when authorities said...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Van Houten Street shooting in Paterson
A man has been killed and a woman wounded in a late night shooting on Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released by the prosecutor, died in the shooting on Van Houten and Summer streets on Saturday. A 49-year-old woman is in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.
Rochelle Park Police Nab Hackensack Driver With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Mag, Authorities Say
A repeat offender with a nearly 15-year criminal history is facing more serious charges after a Rochelle Park police stop turned up a ghost gun, authorities said. Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over Ricardo Clayton Huslin, 38, of Hackensack near the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
1 dead, another injured in Saturday night shooting in N.J., officials say
One victim was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday night, authorities. City police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:36 p.m. near the intersection of Van Houten Street and Summer Street, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. No victims were...
Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
6 'witnesses' sought after woman's remains found in suitcases at Brooklyn apartment
An ex-boyfriend is reportedly being questioned—and a half-dozen “witnesses” are being sought—in the murder and dismemberment of a 22-year-old woman in Brooklyn last month.
Sources: Teen dies after being shot 4 times in the head in East Orange, N.J.
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Sources tell CBS New York a teen has died after being shot four times in the head in East Orange. It happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Melmore Gardens. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.
Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition
Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
