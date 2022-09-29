ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Police: Brother of woman arrested & noted in last week’s blotter is arrested himself this time, marking the 18th KPD visit to that home since Sept. 11

By Kevin A. Canessa Jr.
theobserver.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: 15-year-old from Bayonne arrested for knifepoint robbery outside 7-Eleven

A 15-year-old from Bayonne was arrested for a knifepoint robbery outside a local 7-Eleven last month, authorities said. A juvenile, 15, of Bayonne, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of an imitation firearm, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearny, NJ
State
Florida State
City
Rockaway, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Female Driver Reportedly Groped By Attendant At Route 17 Gas Station, Police Seek Other Victims

A driver told police that an attendant at a Route 17 service station groped her, said authorities who are trying to determine whether there are any other alleged victims. The 25-year-old motorist told police that she’d just paid for gas with a credit card at the Valero station just past the Extended Stay America Hotel on the northbound highway near the New York State border around 8 p.m. Sunday, Upper Saddle River Police Capt. Edward Kane said.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gonzalez
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 wounded in Van Houten Street shooting in Paterson

A man has been killed and a woman wounded in a late night shooting on Van Houten Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. A 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released by the prosecutor, died in the shooting on Van Houten and Summer streets on Saturday. A 49-year-old woman is in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kpd#Blotter#Lexus
Daily Voice

Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Woman, man shot near Brooklyn supermarket

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were shot near a Brooklyn supermarket on Sunday night, officials said. The wounded 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken from Glenwood Road to a hospital for treatment. The address listed for the shooting, which happened around 8:30 p.m., is a […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy