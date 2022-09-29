ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Felon ID'd As Suspect Who 'Targeted' Teen In Deadly York Shooting

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9JD9_0iFlLKti00
The 500 block of West Market Street in York and the suspected shooter, Tyrell Christian. Photo Credit: York City police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 28-year-old man has been identified as the suspected shooting who "targetted" a teen, killing him in York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say.

Tyrell Shyheim Christian is wanted on a warrant for felony Criminal Homicide by the York City police, court records show.

The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 12: 50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the York County coroner's office.

The man's name was not released at the time of publishing.

This is the second deadly shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street this year, as a 27-year-old man was shot dead in that same area on April, 13, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

Christian is considered "armed and dangerous," Andy Baez Acting Commander of the York City police department Detective Division told ABC27.

Christian previously served prison time for Felony Robbery-Inflict Threat Immediate Bodily Injury with a sentence of 1.5 years confinement including time served sentenced starting June 15, 2015, as part of a negotiated plea deal along with three co-defendants, court records show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling the York City police tip line at 717-849-2204, the York City police department at 717-846-1234 or at 717-849-2219, or by emailing Detective Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Related
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Man Shot Twice In His Torso In Central PA: Police

A man was shot in the torso twice in Lancaster on Sunday, 2 October, city police say. Lancaster City bureau of police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area near Stevens and East End avenues around 1:03 a.m., according to a release by the department. As officers respo…
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Baltimore Housing Complex

Police investigators in Baltimore have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Landsdowne on Rosh Hashanah late last month. Maliq L. Hilton was found by Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound in the unit block of Birdsnest Court, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

Man injured in early Sunday shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Sunday morning in Lancaster. It occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 2 on the 100 block of Stevens Avenue, police said Monday. The victim suffered two apparent gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
weaa.org

17-year-old charged in shooting high school student

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore high school student. The suspect was not named by police Saturday evening. The shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School student happened Friday after class let out. Police identified the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE -- Police are searching for three people involved in stealing an ATM from a store in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Around 4 p.m. Friday, three people entered a carryout store, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue, and removed the ATM, police said.The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release. Anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433. 
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#City Police#Violent Crime#Wellspan York Hospital#Christian#Detective Division
Daily Voice

Virginia Minivan Bandits Steal Baltimore ATM In Broad Daylight

Police have released images of three suspects seen stealing an ATM from a Carryout in Baltimore over the weekend in hopes to identify them, authorities say. Detectives say the three suspects entered the Carryout at 1644 N. Milton Avenue and stole the ATM, loading it into a blue Dodge Grand Caravan with Virginia tags around 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdac.com

Suspect Sought In Fatal York Shooting

YORK – York Police are searching for 28-year-old Tyrell Christian as a suspect in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old on Tuesday, September 27. Officers responded to the 500 block of W, Market Street around 11:50 p.m. and found Ethan Mooney with multiple gunshot wounds. Mooney was taken to York Hospital where he later died. Authorities say Christian should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately or York City Police at 717-846-1234.
YORK, PA
YourErie

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Investigation into $900 worth of jewelry stolen from Boscovs

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating into a retail theft that occurred at Boscovs where over $900 worth of jewelry was stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 23 around 6:50 p.m., a retail theft occurred at Boscovs located at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive in Selinsgrove. PSP states the thief stole […]
SELINSGROVE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
372K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy