Felon ID'd As Suspect Who 'Targeted' Teen In Deadly York Shooting

The 500 block of West Market Street in York and the suspected shooter, Tyrell Christian. Photo Credit: York City police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 28-year-old man has been identified as the suspected shooting who "targetted" a teen, killing him in York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say.

Tyrell Shyheim Christian is wanted on a warrant for felony Criminal Homicide by the York City police, court records show.

The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries at 12: 50 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the York County coroner's office.

The man's name was not released at the time of publishing.

This is the second deadly shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street this year, as a 27-year-old man was shot dead in that same area on April, 13, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

Christian is considered "armed and dangerous," Andy Baez Acting Commander of the York City police department Detective Division told ABC27.

Christian previously served prison time for Felony Robbery-Inflict Threat Immediate Bodily Injury with a sentence of 1.5 years confinement including time served sentenced starting June 15, 2015, as part of a negotiated plea deal along with three co-defendants, court records show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling the York City police tip line at 717-849-2204, the York City police department at 717-846-1234 or at 717-849-2219, or by emailing Detective Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org.

