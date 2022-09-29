Read full article on original website
Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt
WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
National Night Out brings out aw enforcement into underserved North Houston community
HOUSTON - On Tuesday Houston Police officers and Harris County Sheriff's deputies will be out in full force building relationships and spending time with residents in the communities they serve. This is a part of the annual national night out, meant to bridge gaps between law enforcement and residents. The...
Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road. Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a...
Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks
The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bond
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A man accused of shooting four bullets at a vehicle on the Westpark Tollway has posted bond. He can return to his home in Katy’s Grand Lakes subdivision.
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
Retrial for Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr., accused of killing Bellaire parents as teen
BELLAIRE, Texas - A retrial has begun Monday for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr., who was accused of shooting and killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. This comes after a judge declared a mistrial in 2019 after days of a deadlocked jury. PREVIOUS: Judge declares mistrial in Antonio...
Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
Man admits to shooting man twice in the back in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man was arrested in a shooting that occurred on Saturday near Sharpstown. Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at 8909 Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, a security guard had 35-year-old Julio Lopez detained. Lopez reportedly got into a...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Police investigate officer-involved shooting near NRG Park in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred near NRG Park. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers from different agencies were working off-duty jobs and directing traffic in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive after a college football game had ended. Police say that’s when a red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat entered the parking lot and parked nearby.
Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
Man killed in confrontation with men hanging out with teenage stepdaughters, police say
CROSBY, Texas — A man was shot and killed in front of his own home in a confrontation with two men who had been spending time with his teenage stepdaughters, police said. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC that its deputies were called to a shooting around 11 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arriving, deputies found a man shot in the back.
Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs
HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
Kidnapped woman found shot to death inside abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
4 juveniles, adult arrested after ramming into CVS to steal ATM in N. Houston, HPD says
Authorities said they believe the group of 4 juveniles and 1 adult might have also tried to steal a Chase Bank ATM 30 minutes before to the CVS incident.
Jury selection begins for retrial of Houston man accused of murdering parents as a teen
AJ Armstrong's trial back in 2019 ended in a mistrial after claims that his older half-brother could be the real killer. If Armstrong is found guilty in this retrial, he'll get life in prison.
Houston Police search for cell phone
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
Man shot and killed on West Montgomery Rd in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex and a gas station in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 12:25 p.m. The person who was shot was described only as an adult...
