Houston, TX

KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
KHOU

Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road. Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Family sues officer who killed an unarmed Roderick Brooks

The family of Roderick Brooks, a Black man fatally shot by sheriffs officer Sergeant Garrett Hardin, a Houston sheriff’s officer, recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardin. The suit seeks to make the case that Brooks’ death was avoidable in part because of misconduct Hardin was guilty of...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man admits to shooting man twice in the back in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested in a shooting that occurred on Saturday near Sharpstown. Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at 8909 Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, a security guard had 35-year-old Julio Lopez detained. Lopez reportedly got into a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police investigate officer-involved shooting near NRG Park in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred near NRG Park. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers from different agencies were working off-duty jobs and directing traffic in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive after a college football game had ended. Police say that’s when a red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat entered the parking lot and parked nearby.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Body of woman found outside business in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — Stafford police are investigating after a woman's body was found outside a business Monday morning. The victim was found at 11100 West Airport Boulevard near US 59. Police said she's not a resident of Stafford and they believe she was brought there from somewhere else and...
STAFFORD, TX
KHOU

Suspect charged in deadly crash identified as man with multiple prior DWIs

HOUSTON — Court documents identified 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez as the man who hit and killed a 6-year-old boy in southwest Houston this weekend. It happened on Saturday just before 7 p.m. in front of a laundromat off Leawood Boulevard and Bissonnet Street. According to Houston police, the boy was with his family on their way to a store when the suspect hit him in a parking lot.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston Police search for cell phone

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered cell phone store at 5:48 p.m. Sept. 20 at the 6900 block of Martin Luther King where he walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash register.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot and killed on West Montgomery Rd in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex and a gas station in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 12:25 p.m. The person who was shot was described only as an adult...
HOUSTON, TX

