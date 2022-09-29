Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
WCAX
Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
South Burlington City Council to discuss climate action plan
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington has completed a draft of its own climate action plan and it will be discussed by the City Council Monday night. This climate action plan is in line with the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act when it comes to meeting emissions targets.
mynbc5.com
This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont
STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
WCAX
MiVT: Twisted Perception Metalworks
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Rebecca Nase Chomyn has always been artsy. “I am a welder, a metal artist. Welding is one of the things that I do. A fabricator I guess is more appropriate,” she laughed. This Fairfield metalworker makes metal art of all shapes, sizes and designs. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
WCAX
Annual Buddy Walk took place Sunday in Burlington’s Battery Park
It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 1...
WCAX
In the Garden: Preparing for colder months
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With fall in full swing, you may want to start bringing your garden indoors. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were killed in two Chittenden County towns within hours of one another and police say the man responsible for both homicides is in custody. Sunday at around 8:15 p.m., police in Burlington say they got calls about gunfire on Pine Street. Upon arriving, first responders found a 40-year-old man dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Antelope Valley Press
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss potential zoning changes at Taft Corners. Read the story on VTDigger here: Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns.
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
WCAX
Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by ‘Star Trek’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. This gazpacho is positively futuristic. It’s inspired by “Star Trek.”. Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to Chelsea Monroe-Cassel about “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Watch the video to see.
WCAX
20th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day held in Addison
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Comments / 0