ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvnTp_0iFlKsMR00
A hateful social media post made by a student in the Frederick County School District drew the attention of school officials. Photo Credit: StockSnap / Pixabay

Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced.

Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”

The social media post in question contained hate speech and racial slurs, according to the district officials, who did not disclose which school was targeted by the message.

“Frederick County Public Schools is committed to cultivating a culture that is welcoming and inclusive to all,” Board of Education President Brad Young and Schools Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said in a joint statement shared with the community. “Racism and hate have no place in our community, nor in our schools.”

Officials said that the student responsible for making the post has been identified, and the district will “respond to hate speech, threats of violence, and discrimination with severe disciplinary consequences.”

It is unclear what the nature of the social media post was to prompt the district to come out publicly.

‘(The district) maintains an unwavering commitment to ensuring every member of our community knows they are valued, accepted, and welcomed,” they stated. “This incident demonstrates our need to continue our unrelenting efforts to foster an inclusive and safe environment.

District officials said that “(they) recognize work remains in this area and pledge to dedicate resources, staff, and training to foster an environment that promotes the safety and welfare of our entire school community.”

They made note that the district has already made moves to support students and the school impacted by the student’s behavior and post.

“We ask for your support in our effort to build a community that embraces everyone. We implore any community member who observes and/or experiences any form of discrimination, harassment, and/or intimidation to alert school administration and/or contact central office staff by completing the Bullying, Harassment, or Intimidation Reporting Form.

 “Together, we can promote a culture that is inclusive and accepting for all.”

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

Comments / 9

Bob Onit
3d ago

It would be fun to cut and paste lyrics from a few rap songs and post them to the same social media toilets this kid had and point out the hypocrisy to all of those who come unglued at the prospect of so called hate speech. THEY'RE JUST WORDS!!! Get the hell over it and focus your attention to where it could do some good. I'd bet a steak dinner the same people that are offended by what this kid posted have at least one song in their personal music catalog that's way worse

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Social Media Post#Board Of Education
Fairfax Times

Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE

Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
aminerdetail.com

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins: Fourth Deputy Blows the Whistle

Yet another whistleblower has come forward regarding Chuck Jenkins’ management of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Now retired, Sergeant Amanda Ensor goes on the record with A Miner Detail. The name may sound familiar, Sergeant Ensor previously investigated A Miner Detail’s Eric Beasley and sued Sheriff Chuck Jenkins...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in shooting in Fairfax

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
372K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy