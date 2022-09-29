Read full article on original website
Tulsa Golfers in First-Place Tie at Barbara Nicklaus Cup
DUBLIN, Ohio –– After the first two rounds at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup, the Tulsa women golfers sit in a tie for first place with TCU at the par-72 Muirfield Village Golf Club. Tulsa carded rounds of 318 and a tournament-best 314 for a 632 score after Monday's...
GAME NOTES: THE NAVY GAME
TULSA (2-3, 0-1 AAC) vs. NAVY (1-3, 1-1 AAC) Saturday, Oct. 8, 2:30 pm (CT) / 3:30 pm (ET) Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000), Annapolis, Md. Career Record: 40-49 (8 years) TU Record: same. NAVY 1-3, 0-1 The American. Head Coach: Ken Niumatalolo. (Hawaii '89) 15th year at Navy.
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Fans are encouraged to join the head coach in person from 7-8 p.m. at RibCrib or if unable to attend listen to the show on Big Country Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past Saturday's American Athletic Conference opener and preview Saturday's road game against the Navy Midshipmen.
Tulsa Falls to Cincinnati 31-21 in AAC Opener
TULSA, Okla. –– — It came down to another hard-fought physical game in the Tulsa-Cincinnati series as the visiting Bearcats held on for a 31-21 win in front of 21,111 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday night. Tulsa fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-1 in...
