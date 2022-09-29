TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Fans are encouraged to join the head coach in person from 7-8 p.m. at RibCrib or if unable to attend listen to the show on Big Country Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past Saturday's American Athletic Conference opener and preview Saturday's road game against the Navy Midshipmen.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO