Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Patchy fog areas west tomorrow morning
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 40s/low 50s, so it will be a warmer night than what we have been feeling this past week. Temperatures will be relatively close to the dew point temperatures, which will create the right conditions for patchy fog areas to the west.
wearegreenbay.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
wearegreenbay.com
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Comments / 0