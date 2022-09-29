Read full article on original website
Scott County Candidate Forum Planned for October 15
BETTENDORF, IOWA (October 3, 2022) — Come meet your Candidates as a group of three local non-profit organizations will be hosting a series of two Scott County Candidate Forums in 2022. The first Forum will convene Saturday, October 15, at the Bettendorf Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722, with all local Candidates running for Iowa State Representative.
The Pork Tornadoes, October 15
Saturday, October 15, 8 p.m. Performing an eagerly anticipated concert return at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the Midwestern pop-rockers of the Pork Tornadoes will deliver an eclectic assortment of hits on October 15, their energetic repertoire ranging from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé all the way to Lizzo, The Killers, Coolio, and Phil Collins.
Foley Committed: “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” at the Richmond Hill Barn Theatre through October 9
Geneseo's Richmond Hill Barn Theatre is currently presenting Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry – another production canceled due to COVID, then rescheduled, with most of the original cast intact. It's a tasty helping of suspense and murder, with a sprinkling of humor. I saw...
“Whose Live Anyway?,” October 18
Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Quick-witted improvisation, audience participation, and loads of laughs will be on hand when Davenport's Adler Theatre, on October 18, hosts an evening with the nationally touring comedians of Whose Live Anyway? – the hilarious stage show inspired by TV's Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and a touring sensation boasting famed stand-up and improv comedians Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Joel Murray, and Jeff B. Davis.
