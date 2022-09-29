Tuesday, October 18, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Quick-witted improvisation, audience participation, and loads of laughs will be on hand when Davenport's Adler Theatre, on October 18, hosts an evening with the nationally touring comedians of Whose Live Anyway? – the hilarious stage show inspired by TV's Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and a touring sensation boasting famed stand-up and improv comedians Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Joel Murray, and Jeff B. Davis.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO