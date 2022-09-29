ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween decorations stolen from home in southwest Albuquerque

By Jordan Honeycutt
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not even October yet and a Halloween decoration thief has already struck in southwest Albuquerque. Sara Roybal’s security camera captured a man outside her home near Bridge and Old Coors around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning swiping Dia Del Los Muertos skeletons and mock gravestones along with other decorations in the front yard.

50th Balloon Fiesta: expect noticeable increase in police officers

She says the thief got away with about $260 worth of items. “We were so excited to decorate for Halloween, and it’s something we look forward to every year. and then just to see someone come along and take all of these decorations away is crazy,” said Roybal. She says filed a police report but probably won’t put out any more decorations.

KindnessMatters
3d ago

He looks like he’s in his 40’s or 50’s. This loser knows better but doesn’t care. Probably taking. These Halloween decorations to his family and says he bought them.

Diane Lopez
4d ago

I gave up on that ,and christmas too.so so sad,thou shall not steal,one of the 10 commandments,they don't care

