City, state officials support effort to keep Phenix City carbon black plant open

By Jolyn Hannah, Chuck Williams
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – A Phenix City carbon black manufacturing plant is scheduled to close at the end of the year. There is now a city and state of Alabama effort to keep Continental Carbon’s plant open on State Docks Road open.

The company manufactures carbon black, a substance used to strengthen the rubber in car tires. It’s also used in plastics, ink, and coating applications.

Continental Carbon Inc. China Synthetic Rubber Corp. was the subject of a 2007 federal jury verdict. That jury awarded the City of Columbus, Action Marine, and a South Columbus resident $19.5 million dollars for damage as a result of emissions from the plant.

After the verdict, Continental Carbon entered into an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Phenix City.

The company said upgrades to the Texas and Oklahoma facilities have been made to comply with the EPA consent order.

Early this year, Continental Carbon announced it would close the Phenix City plant that sits next to the Chattahoochee River. That closure was timed for December when Continental Carbon had to comply with the EPA order.

The original agreement with the EPA was signed in 2015, giving the company five years to comply. The agreement was extended to 2022. In those seven years, the company has not complied with the Clean Air Act.

The company said it would cost millions of dollars to upgrade the facility.

The city of Phenix City issued a statement to WRBL Thursday saying why it was working to keep the plant open. And it has to do with a changing market for carbon black.

The statement reads in part:

“Since that decision in early 2022, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has transformed the landscape of the carbon black market. Russia has been the world’s third largest producer of carbon black … This has created a massive market deficit. Because of this, Continental Carbon’s leadership now sees an opportunity to continue their journey with the EPA and their pursuit to meet these additional standards.”

(FULL STATEMENT HERE)

In an effort to keep the plant open, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has stepped in. She sent a letter to the Department of Justice and the EPA. She is asking that they consider an extension to the current deadline for Continental Carbon to install new emission controls at the Phenix City plant.

In a letter to DOJ written in late July and obtained by WRBL, Ivey writes, in part:

“As Governor, preserving Alabama’s diverse and beautiful natural resources by way of protecting the environment is among my top priorities. So too is preserving the jobs of hardworking Alabamians whose families rely on responsible employers. If approved, Continental Carbon’s proposal to keep its Phenix City plant operating while expeditiously investing in and installing new emission controls would fulfill both of these priorities, and it is my hope that it would exceed your expectations.”

WRBL has reached out to Continental Carbon and Gov. Ivey’s Office for comment. We are awaiting a response.

Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems

Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there's a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
Reaction to closure of three AL casinos following Supreme Court decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Supreme Court has ordered casino shutdowns in two counties, prompting questions over the future of gambling in Alabama. Casinos in Lowndes and Macon counties will soon be closing following the court's decision Friday. It's the latest move in a decades-long saga by the state going after gambling. Political Analyst […]
Macon County leaders voice concerns over Victoryland ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday Alabama's high court ruled electronic bingo machines at Whitehall Gaming in Lowndes County and Victoryland Casino in Macon County are illegal. The decision could lead to the closure of both facilities, but in Macon County, where the casino benefits the local government and...
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education

Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education's financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go

Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created

An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education's financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?

Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
Body discovered at Alabama dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.  The body of 24-year-old Ker'detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students' financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education's federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
