Peoria County, IL

Nicholas Prince arrested for viral animal cruelty incident

By Mike Smith
 4 days ago

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The man in a viral dog abuse video out of Dunlap has been arrested Thursday, according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

Nicholas Prince, 39, was previously indicted for animal torture, a Class 3 felony, as well as animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor.

He also had a warrant out for his arrest , not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

Previously, on Aug. 1, the sheriff’s office was made aware of a graphic video of Prince repeatedly beating and punching 13-month-old Mika, a feisty German Shepherd who loves belly rubs, for nearly a minute. Detectives determined the incident happened in Dunlap on July 5 and identified Prince as a suspect.

Police had been looking for Prince since early August. He was originally arrested on a misdemeanor offense and was allowed to post bond before Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos could review the case.

As more information and the brutal nature of the abuse surfaced , Hoos said it justified adding a felony charge and expediting the case through the Peoria County Grand Jury.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog is currently doing well, and Peoria County Animal Protective Services is involved in the case.

