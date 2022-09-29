Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
Memphis activist describes efforts to build relationship between police, community to decrease crime
A Memphis community leader shares how he's working to mend relationships between law enforcement and the community who have viewed police as the opposition.
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
Woman dead after relative shows up to settle score at Whitehaven apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed and several apartments were shot up when a fight turned into retaliatory gunfire at a Whitehaven apartment complex this week. Police say it began around 6 in the evening of Sept. 26 with a fight between two men at the Bent Tree Apartments on Brierpark Drive. One of […]
‘I’m going to kill you’: Man strangles ex-wife, hits her with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for showing up at a house unannounced, among other assault charges. On Sep. 28, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a house on Meadow Ridge Trail, off East Raines Road. The caller told police that her ex-husband, Billy James, showed up...
Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eliza Fletcher case: Tennessee hiring forensic analysts after Memphis mom's murder exposes rape kit backlog
Tennessee is hiring more forensic analysts to mitigate a rape kit backlog highlighted by Eliza Fletcher's murder suspect, who was previously accused of rape in 2021.
localmemphis.com
Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers. Memphis police confirm a driver hit two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died. “I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo. The...
Woman allegedly burned victim with hookah set during fight at local hookah lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after an altercation at a local hookah lounge. On Sept. 19, a woman reported she had been assaulted inside the Spades Hookah Lounge at 3705 Malco Way, Ste. 105, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The woman said she was in...
Man accused of killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher pleads not guilty to unrelated 2021 rape charges
The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was arraigned Thursday for aggravated rape charges in a separate 2021 incident after DNA evidence from the Fletcher investigation linked him to the crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A warehouse worker says he was stressed about missing work and losing his job while hiding out during the Memphis shooting spree. He was fired the next day.
"When it comes to the aftermath of the shooting, I feel heavy," Williamson said. "I didn't deserve to get let go because of basically being a victim."
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
Daycare owner indicted in death of 1-year-old boy who died after being left in hot van, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second person has been indicted after the death of a baby who died after being left in a hot car at a Memphis daycare center. The 17-month-old boy died after being left in a hot van at the Education is Key Daycare Center at 975 Thomas Street.
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Woman attacks employee at Dodge’s Chicken, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck and threatened to shoot employees at Dodge’s Chicken. Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25. MPD said the woman struck the...
Fox News
829K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2