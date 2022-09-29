ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

E! News

Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD finds man dead in a yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A newly released autopsy describes how Memphis mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed. According to the autopsy report, the 34-year-old Fletcher died of a gunshot wound and blunt force injuries to the head. She was shot in the back of the head from an intermediate...
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
localmemphis.com

Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers. Memphis police confirm a driver hit two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died. “I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
#West Tennessee#Murder#Violent Crime#The University Of Memphis#The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
WREG

Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
