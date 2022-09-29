DEC officers remove bear from inside car in Hurley

Department of Environmental Conservation workers had to remove a bear from a car in Ulster County.

The DEC says it got a 911 call about a bear that broke into a car in Hurley.

State police shut down Route 28 while conservation officers positioned their cars at the back of the car with the bear to funnel it out safely.

The officers used rope to open the hatch and get the bear out.

The DEC says the bear seemed unharmed, but the car sustained heavy damage.