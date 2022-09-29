ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WSLS

Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
ROANOKE, VA
extrainningsoftball.com

James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach

Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
NORFOLK, VA
princessanneindy.com

Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim

NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Men’s Golf to Play in Georgia State Invitational This Week

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's golf team is on the road this Monday and Tuesday as the Monarchs head to Duluth, Georgia to play in the Georgia State Invitational, hosted by the Panthers at Berkeley Hills Country Club. The 16-team field will play 36 holes on Monday,...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Stymied by its Own Mistakes, ODU Football Falls to Liberty, 38-24

NORFOLK, Va. – On a night when Old Dominion's offense came alive, and quarterback Hayden Wolff showed off both his running and passing skills, the Monarchs beat themselves with mistakes. Liberty scored late in the third quarter and on a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter, kept alive by...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Old Dominion Field Hockey Shuts Out Villanova 4-0 On Saturday

NORFOLK, VA. – The No. 12 Old Dominion Field Hockey Team defeated Villanova 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. Aubrey Mytych scored two goals in the Monarchs win, making this her second straight game with multiple goals. Cam MacGillivray was strong in goal notching her second shutout of the year.
NORFOLK, VA
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season

The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
LYNCHBURG, VA

