aseaofred.com
Photo gallery – Liberty football at Old Dominion
Jon is a Liberty Alum (2006 & 2009), originally from the Richmond, VA area. His passion of the Flames helped lead him to start ASeaofRed.com in 2012.
Norfolk’s CJ Beasley hurdles defender in game-winning TD for Coastal Carolina
With his team down two points Saturday night with under 40 seconds to go, Beasley took flight over 5-foot-11 defender Justin Birdsong to cap a game-sealing, 24-yard touchdown run for Coastal Carolina.
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
odusports.com
Morich Scores A Pair As Women's Soccer Plays To 2-2 Draw With South Alabama
NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Carla Morich scored her first two goals of the season, the last one being in the 74th minute for the equalizer as Old Dominion and South Alabama played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex. Old Dominion (3-6-2, 1-2-1) got...
extrainningsoftball.com
James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach
Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
princessanneindy.com
Column: On the loss of local sports great Ed Fraim
NORFOLK — In a recent column, I saluted to the late Hall of Fame basketball player, coach and humanitarian Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics’ greatest of all time, who inspired me in life and as a sportswriter. This time I want to write about the life of the...
odusports.com
Men’s Golf to Play in Georgia State Invitational This Week
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men's golf team is on the road this Monday and Tuesday as the Monarchs head to Duluth, Georgia to play in the Georgia State Invitational, hosted by the Panthers at Berkeley Hills Country Club. The 16-team field will play 36 holes on Monday,...
odusports.com
Stymied by its Own Mistakes, ODU Football Falls to Liberty, 38-24
NORFOLK, Va. – On a night when Old Dominion's offense came alive, and quarterback Hayden Wolff showed off both his running and passing skills, the Monarchs beat themselves with mistakes. Liberty scored late in the third quarter and on a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter, kept alive by...
Brewery owner aims to revive long-shuttered Virginia golf club
County records show that in July Hani Atallah bought the 143-acre golf property for $3.5 million and he’s now seeking a special exemption permit to bring the club back to life.
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
odusports.com
Old Dominion Field Hockey Shuts Out Villanova 4-0 On Saturday
NORFOLK, VA. – The No. 12 Old Dominion Field Hockey Team defeated Villanova 4-0 on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. Aubrey Mytych scored two goals in the Monarchs win, making this her second straight game with multiple goals. Cam MacGillivray was strong in goal notching her second shutout of the year.
WATCH: Virginia Coordinators React to Duke Loss
Hear what defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say following UVA's loss at Duke
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
WSLS
Former NBA player Newman adopts entire fourth grade at elementary school in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Changing lives, one child at a time: that’s the goal for former NBA player Johnny Newman. Last week, the George Washington High School alum and his wife Velvet adopted the entire fourth grade at Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville, according to school officials. On...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Liberty WR hauls in catch-of-the-year candidate with insane one-handed TD grab vs. Old Dominion
Liberty traveling to Old Dominion was probably not appointment viewing for many college football fans on Saturday, but the game did get a share of the spotlight as Flames receiver Jaivian Lofton will surely be going viral for hauling what might go down the catch of the year when all is said and done in the 2022 season.
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
WSET
Family of three homeless after giant tree falls on their Blairs home during Ian impacts
BLAIRS, Va. (WSET) — A family in Blairs is dealing with the fallout after Ian swept through the Southside. Karen St. John and her two sons were uprooted from their home after a tree crashed into it on Friday night. "Just worry because I just went back to work,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Liberty WR comes up with what may be the catch of the season
The Liberty Flames’ biggest playmaker in 2021 was quarterback Malik Willis, but there are some potentially intriguing names to look at within the team in his absence now as well. And one player who is bound to be on the radar now has got to be wide receiver Jaivian...
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)
Suppose you're looking for the best restaurants in Williamsburg. In that case, you'll want to consider location, budget, and the type of cuisine. Chef and restaurant staff.Image by GraphicMama-team from Pixabay.
