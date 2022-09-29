Read full article on original website
Related
9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves
Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Coffee Mate Is Teaming Up With A Familiar Liqueur Brand For Its Upcoming Flavor
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
NBC26
Oreo introduces new flavor ahead of holiday season
We might be in the middle of "apple cider" and "pumpkin spice" flavor season, but Oreo is gearing up for non-autumn holidays by announcing a new flavor to its line-up. Starting on Sept. 23, Oreo tweeted out messages that started with words that would lead to the discovery of the new flavor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baskin-Robbins' new October flavor
Because Halloween is in October, restaurants usually do fun things for their customers. There are plenty of Halloween-themed treats during the entire month. The burger chain Shake Shack has a pumpkin-laced Pumpkin Patch Shake, a Choco Salted Toffee Shake, and an Apple Cider Donut Shake. The luxury candy brand Sugarfina's Halloween collection features spooky chocolate-coated Graveyard Cookies and strawberry-flavored Zombie Brains.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
Parents Magazine
Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season
'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trader Joe's Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Mini Pancakes
When it comes to seasonal treats, there aren't many grocery stores that do it quite like Trader Joe's. The specialty chain has created a lot of excitement around its latest fall items, including salted maple ice cream and butternut squash mac and cheese. But if you've got a sweet tooth and are looking for a new product to try that isn't necessarily fall-inspired, the latest freezer item might be up your alley.
ComicBook
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
ETOnline.com
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Beloved Menu Deal
While Taco Bell had many promotions and limited-time offers over the years, few were as popular as the Taco Lovers Pass. Back in January, the chain, which is a part of Yum! Brands (YUM) , launched the monthly subscription: For $10 a month, pass holders could order one of seven of the chain's popular tacos every day over the course of 30 days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a bargain hunter – nine Dollar Tree finds for $1.25 and they’re ‘perfect for your purse’
NINE products at Dollar Tree are ideal to help supplement your purse, according to one influencer. According to a recent video from bargain hunter Candice Danae, who goes by candicedanaee on TikTok, you can grab several useful and affordable Dollar Tree products. Here is the list of items that Candace...
McDonald’s is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist
New York CNN Business — The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s just for adults. McDonald’s is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.
13 Over The Top Apple Recipes To Make If You Go Apple Picking
Because you'll be eating an apple day forever unless you get creative with all those apples.
CNBC
McDonald's is releasing new Happy Meals for adults to recreate 'one of the most nostalgic experiences'
You're never too old for a Happy Meal, or at least that's what McDonald's is banking on. The fast food juggernaut this week announced plans to introduce adult-oriented meals — complete with a free toy — in an initiative designed to work off of the nostalgia of the restaurant's famous red cardboard boxes.
Aldi’s Christmas hampers rival Fortnum & Mason’s, but they’re more affordable
The Christmas countdown is officially on, so it’s the perfect time to think about how you’re going to make sure your festive period is as merry as possible. While wine and beauty advent calendars offer a great way to get excited for the big day, should you be looking to give the gift of all things food and booze, a hamper is the perfect option. The first selection that might spring to mind is Fortnum & Mason’s grand offerings, but for something more pocket-friendly, yet still luxurious, you can’t go wrong with Aldi. With prices starting from just £49.99, the...
The Secret to Ina Garten's Best Chocolate Recipes Is This Cocoa Powder That's Available on Amazon
From her chocolate brownie pudding to her world-famous Beatty’s chocolate cake, there’s no denying Ina Garten has the most amazing chocolate recipes. They are always so rich, creamy, and delicious — and they’ll make your mouth water just thinking about them! One of the secrets behind her famous chocolate desserts? A specific cocoa powder that she recommends on her website, which you can buy on Amazon! The Barefoot Contessa recommends the Pernigotti Cocoa Powder on her website. This ingredient has changed names — it’s now known as the ChefShop Cocoa Powder — and it comes in a 1 kilo (or 2.2-pound)...
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
therecipecritic.com
Must Make Apple Recipes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Apple recipes are perfect for year-round deliciousness! Take your apples to the next level with these amazing recipes from breakfast, salads, main dishes to side dishes and even desserts!. Apples...
Comments / 0