Davis County, UT

sandyjournal.com

Gondola receives UDOT approval

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced their preference for a gondola as a viable alternative solution to canyon traffic congestion within Little Cottonwood Canyon. They published their Final Environmental Impact Study (EIS) on Aug. 31 as a continuation of the EIS that began in 2018. “Based on the analysis...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com

Plans for future growth within Cottonwood Heights are in the works

The Big Cottonwood Canyon Mouth activity center should be a complement to the Gravel Pit center long term. (Photo courtesy of General Plan Working Draft/Cottonwood Heights) The City of Cottonwood Heights has been working to develop a new General Plan document. The last time future visioning for the city was documented was in 2005, so the city council determined it was time to update the document. A General Plan document outlines a broad vision for the future of the community it serves.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

UTA: SLC TRAX station closed due to hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced the closure of Ballpark Station due to hazardous conditions. The agency says that trains are being redirected at Central Pointe and 900 South. Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) shared the image featured below of the incident, notifying residents of the community that due […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem

OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
OREM, UT
kmvt

New Delta flight set to begin service at Magic Valley Regional Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing flights to Denver, and 2 flights to Salt Lake City in 2021, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is finally seeing some positive news: the return of an afternoon flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City via Delta Airlines, set to begin on Nov. 1, and lasting through Dec. 31.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting

After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
kiowacountypress.net

Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit

(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Pilot walks away from plane crash in western Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small private plane apparently survived a crash in Box Elder County‘s west desert. Details were sketchy, but a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report released Friday afternoon said the Thursday plane crash caused “substantial” damage to the Cubcrafters CCK craft but listed injuries as zero.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pickup truck crash leaves two dead

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 1:02 p.m. this afternoon, a pickup truck with two occupants ended up in a ditch filled with water. The Utah Department of Public Safety says the occupants, a male driver and passenger, sustained fatal injuries. The accident occurred on Southbound I-215 West at about...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

