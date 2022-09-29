Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8. Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020) WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020) U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020) Military ID card (expired after...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DOA secretary-designee tours Downtown Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Downtown Beaver Dam on Monday to visit small businesses impacted by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program. The tour highlighted Governor Tony Evers’ $4.7 million investment in small businesses in the City of Beaver Dam....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin farmers excited for opportunities at World Dairy Expo
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard. After it was announced that the University of Wisconsin and Head Football Coach Paul Chyrst parted ways on Sunday, Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. - clipped version. Updated: 13 minutes...
nbc15.com
Renovations begin for free Design for a Difference makeover at Madison nonprofit
A tale of two cities- Monona and Madison prepare to design the lake fronts. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite police warnings to stop and officers opening fire on him. Rock County’s original dispatcher retires. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Monona, Madison officials prepare lakefront design plans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A tale of two cities- Monona and Madison prepare to design the lake fronts. Madison is hosting a kickoff for the public to learn more about its design. The Madison Parks Division Public Information Officer Ann Shea says it is important to make sure all people are able to enjoy the views.
nbc15.com
Kaden’s Wish Tailgate at Union South benefitting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Union South was a sea of red Saturday morning in support of the Badgers and Kaden’s Wish Tailgate, benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Make-A-Wish granted Kaden Stark’s wish to go to Disney World in 2011. The wish was so impactful for Kaden and his family, that...
nbc15.com
Jury trial begins in Brooks trial
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard. After it was announced that the University of Wisconsin and Head Football Coach Paul Chyrst parted ways on Sunday, Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard was named interim head coach. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A tale of two cities- Monona...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin volunteers join Red Cross recovery after Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 30 Wisconsin volunteers went south to help aid with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross announced Sunday. They join the hundreds of disaster workers working across several states to aid people facing the destruction left behind after Ian, the Red Cross said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
World dairy expo kicks off Sunday, big crowds expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The world dairy expo began Sunday and people are filling the Alliant Energy Center in Madison with thousands of animals already registered. This year, the dairy expo has a few changes— for example, the event will end a day earlier than it usually does. Organizers...
nbc15.com
Hundreds in Madison walk to end Alzheimer’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 700 community members gathered at Vel Phillips Memorial High School Sunday to walk in support of ending Alzheimer’s. ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The fundraiser is held in more than 600 communities across the country.
nbc15.com
Party in Cottage Grove honors dyslexia awareness
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A party was held Saturday in Cottage Grove to honor dyslexia awareness. The event, hosted by the President of the International Dyslexia Association Wisconsin Branch, featured live music and games. There were also craft activities for children and a silent auction with prizes that were donated...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Executive Parisi outlines 2023 budget proposal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi laid out his $834 million 2023 budget plan Monday, which expands on county initiatives already in effect and looks for new ways to support the community. The budget includes investments in housing, mental health, restorative justice and climate change. Parisi also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Up & down temperatures this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve been enjoying some prime fall weather the past few days in southern Wisconsin, and more of it is on tap today. Skies will start out a bit cloudy this morning but will be mainly clear by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s which is pretty seasonable for this time of year.
nbc15.com
SOURCE: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported that former Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will receive a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid no later than February 1, 2023. All funds will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation. Chryst previously had a five-year agreement that...
nbc15.com
Warm temperatures bring the community out for an early start to fall activities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny skies, wagon rides and apple spice bring families out of their homes and into the orchards. Apple orchards in Wisconsin are preparing for the heavier flow of traffic this weekend. Liz Mierendorf said she brought her son out to Sutter Ridge Farm to enjoy the...
nbc15.com
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard
Monona, Madison officials prepare lakefront design plans. A tale of two cities- Monona and Madison prepare to design the lake fronts. Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks drove his vehicle into the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha despite...
nbc15.com
One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
nbc15.com
Rock County’s original dispatcher retires
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus is set to retire on Tuesday after 29 years working in the public safety response field. Sukus was the first dispatcher hired when the center opened in 1993. Throughout her career, she pushed for dispatchers to get respect in the emergency services field.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS offering grants for behavioral health workforce training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is offering organizations grants to facilitate mental health and substance use services. The grants will prepare workforces to respond to the beliefs, practices and needs of diverse communities, according to DHS. “This grant program seeks to ensure that when...
nbc15.com
Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
Comments / 0