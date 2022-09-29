ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jack Dorsey Tried to Get Elon Musk on Twitter's Board But Directors Were Too ‘Risk Averse,' Texts Reveal

By Lauren Feiner,CNBC
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Elon Musk and Grimes’ Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

A roller coaster romance. Elon Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were first linked in May 2018 and have since welcomed a son together. The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2018, shortly after reports surfaced of their relationship. However, it has not always been smooth sailing for the businessman and the singer. They weathered split rumors and a very public feud with Azealia Banks in August 2018 before reuniting.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy