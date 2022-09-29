Read full article on original website
Itbme
4d ago
To all politicians .... sick of hearing about new bills come election time! What EXACTLY have ANY OF YOU DONE for the AMERICAN PEOPLE? What WILL YOU DO and will it actually happen while your in office?? WHO will WORK FOR AMERICAN'S and NOT THEMSELVES?!? Actually lay out YOUR plan on exorbitant health care costs, the freaking border and taxes on already taxed money. WHEN will there be changes enacted that BENEFITS the working class and NOT YOU!?!? WORK TOGETHER and DO YOUR JOB .... that is what we are looking for.
Hannah Blazewick
3d ago
That's all right November she can write her memoirs cause she won't have a job in Congress
nativenewsonline.net
Senate Introduces Legislation to Support Tribal Economic Development
WASHINGTON – A trio of U.S. Senators introduced legislation yesterday to support economic development in tribal communities by removing “fundamentally unfair aspects of the tax code” and putting Tribes on par with state and local governments, according to one of the bill’s sponsors. Sens. Catherine Cortez...
thecentersquare.com
Coons introduces bill that would aid small businesses in hiring
(The Center Square) – New legislation was introduced this week that would benefit Delaware’s small business sector. The Small Business Career and Technical Education Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-DE, would assist small businesses in hiring new employees and would support those who want to open a small business.
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
VA extends eligibility for caregiver support program to certain vets
PCAFC offers enhanced clinical support for family caregivers of eligible veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, or on or after Sept. 11, 2001, and meet other eligibility criteria.
KOLO TV Reno
Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada. Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed. The rally...
Former President Trump to hold Nevada rally for Lombardo, Laxalt
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump will campaign for Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a rally in northern Nevada next weekend. Trump previously endorsed Lombardo in the race for governor and Laxalt in the race for U.S. Senate. All...
Column: Republican Dahle is likable, level-headed and highly respected. But he won't win California governor
Unlike other GOP gubernatorial finalists in the last quarter century, Sen. Brian Dahle of Bieber has held elective offices, columnist George Skelton writes.
Trump-backed Las Vegas GOP councilwoman broke finger of rival in vicious city hall CATFIGHT - as both are reprimanded over the incident
Two Las Vegas GOP councilwomen, including a Trump-endorsed candidate for Nevada state treasurer, were reprimanded over a fight at city hall that was caught on a since-deleted video. Victoria Seaman and Michele Fiore were both judged to have violated the city's code of conduct policy for the fight, which Seaman...
MedicalXpress
9/11 survivors upset latest legislation doesn't include $3B for World Trade Center health program funding gap
By a vote of 400–31, the "Fairness for 9/11 Families Act" was approved by the House on Friday, leaving many survivors and responders wondering why a similar bill is not advancing to shore up their underfunded health program. As House leaders advanced a nearly $3 billion measure to level...
FOXBusiness
Let's stop punishing employers who want to help employees with free gas, meals or child care
Employers are struggling to fill over 11 million open jobs. Employees are struggling to pay for child care, gas, and even food. And then, there is the struggle of paying off those student loans for many Americans. I have a solution: Employers could offer benefits – voluntarily, not mandated –...
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates. “It’s an abysmal failure. In my opinion Trump moved the country forward,” Lombardo said. But when asked whether Trump was “a great president,” Lombardo hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say great, I think he was a sound president.” Lombardo said he was bothered by Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, saying that he was “not shying away from that” and agreeing that Trump lying about election fraud undermined the confidence of the voters. Trump is scheduled to campaign for Lombardo next weekend, setting up a potentially awkward meeting.
Brookings Institution
More Money is Not Enough: The Case for Reconsidering Federal Special Education Funding Formulas
Recently, Congress has showed a renewed interest, and possibly even the political will, to put federal appropriations for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) on a glidepath toward “full funding.” From its inception in 1974, IDEA authorized federal funding for up to 40% of average per-pupil spending nationwide to pay a portion of what it costs to provide special education services for students with disabilities. Yet, in the more than four decades since the law was originally enacted, federal funding has never reached this target. In a change of course, for FY2023, Congress approved a 20% increase in appropriations for IDEA and there are strong signals that Congress plans to steadily grow appropriations in coming years.
nativenewsonline.net
A Bold Mission: Ending Health Inequity in Indian Country
Indigenous PACT is a Native American woman owned company with a bold mission – bringing health equity to Indian Country in a single generation. We are a healthcare consulting company with a focus on three outcomes: Healthy Citizens, Sustainable Economies, and Healing Spaces. We work with Tribal communities to understand their healthcare delivery needs, create a shared strategic plan of action, and initiate solutions.
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education
A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution. The […] The post Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington Examiner
Nevada Republicans leading in statewide races: Poll
Nevada Republicans are narrowly leading their Democratic opponents at the top of the statewide ballot, according to a new poll. Incumbents Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) are trailing in the polls following challenges from former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. The GOP is targeting Nevada as a pickup opportunity.
independentsector.org
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
In 2007, President George W. Bush signed the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program into law, to encourage college graduates to pursue careers in service of the common good. Social workers, educators, researchers, public-interest lawyers, nurses, and museum curators working 10 years in the nonprofit sector can earn forgiveness on eligible student loans. The program forgives the remaining balance on employees’ direct loans after 120 qualifying monthly payments have been made under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer. Qualifying employers include the U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or nonprofit organizations.
Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate
Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they'll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas' top law enforcement officer against its incumbent.Lombardo, who has spent his career in Las Vegas law enforcement and has served as sheriff since 2015, has often sparred with Sisolak, who began his political career with a 10-year stint on Nevada’s Board of Regents, which oversees higher...
Housing advocates urge lawmakers to make more landlord-tenant actions confidential
Housing advocates told the N.J. Senate Committee on Communities and Urban Affairs to continue sealing eviction records to protect tenants. The post Housing advocates urge lawmakers to make more landlord-tenant actions confidential appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
