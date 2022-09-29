ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 11

Jackie M. Kuenzi
4d ago

Would be great if there would actually be consequences- California very weak when it comes to criminals

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Violations#West Pt#Smith Streets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
San Diego Channel

Man and woman die in single-vehicle Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two people died in a crash Saturday morning after an SUV exited the I-805 freeway and crashed into a wall. CVPD received multiple calls about the single-vehicle crash around 9:53 a.m. Police say multiple witnesses reported a Nissan...
CHULA VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy