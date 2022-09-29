Read full article on original website
Jackie M. Kuenzi
4d ago
Would be great if there would actually be consequences- California very weak when it comes to criminals
Reply
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in moving truck: SDPD
A man was killed Sunday after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in a moving truck, San Diego Police Department announced.
Arrest made in Oceanside hit-and-run crash
The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
1 person hurt in possible home invasion
San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a possible home-invasion at the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning where they found a male adult with possible gun-shot-wounds to the head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onscene.tv
Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego
09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Several people ejected from vehicle in I-8 crash
Several individuals were ejected from a vehicle Monday on a major freeway in East County, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
A 50-year-old man died on Sunday morning after being hit by a car traveling in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood, authorities said.
One Killed, One Badly Hurt in Crash on Clairemont-area Freeway On-ramp
A collision on a Clairemont-area freeway entrance left one motorist dead Monday and another badly injured, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 8:30 a.m., when a 45-year-old man lost control of his Toyota Camry while exiting eastbound state Route 52 at Regents Road, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead in South Bay crash off I-805
A driver and passenger were killed in a crash off a freeway Saturday morning in the Chula Vista area, authorities said.
Crash leads to one-acre brush fire in National City
Crews extinguished a brush fire in South Bay Monday that started when a man drove off the road, causing his vehicle to catch fire, National City Fire Department said.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Golden Hill found
A 43-year-old who went missing in the Golden Hill neighborhood was found safe, police said.
NBC San Diego
$10K Reward Offered for Info on Teen's Drive-By Killing: Escondido Police
Authorities on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that left a teenage boy dead in northern San Diego County more than two decades ago. Miguel Castro, 17, was mortally wounded on the night of Jan. 31, 2000, when someone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The accident data behind Carlsbad's local emergency proclamation for e-bike, bicycle accidents
Carlsbad City Council members continued their discussion on improving street safety Sept. 27, one month after the city declared a local state of emergency due to an increase in traffic accidents involving bicycles and e-bikes.
News 8 KFMB
Free emergency pet kit giveaway at Woodland Park in San Marcos Saturday, Oct. 8
Supervisor Desmond allocated $25,000 to San Diego County, Dept. of Animal Services for a free emergency pet giveaway Oct. 8, 9A-11A! Visit: supervisorjimdesmond.com.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad Police Look for Witnesses After Woman Badly Injured in E-bike Crash
A woman in her 60s riding an e-bike was badly hurt earlier this week, and now investigators in that North County city are asking for the public's help investigating the incident. Carlsbad police said the 61-year-old woman was riding the bike near Ponto Drive, which is north of Poinsettia Lane...
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
San Diego Channel
Man and woman die in single-vehicle Chula Vista crash
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says two people died in a crash Saturday morning after an SUV exited the I-805 freeway and crashed into a wall. CVPD received multiple calls about the single-vehicle crash around 9:53 a.m. Police say multiple witnesses reported a Nissan...
El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend
El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.
5 Years Later: San Diego couple heads to Las Vegas for mass shooting anniversary
David and Erin Powell share a passion for music and they've been to dozens of concerts around the country, but they had no idea when these pictures were taken that their lives were about to change.
Man pleads not guilty to murder, DUI, in toddler's death in City Heights
A man accused of driving under the influence, fatally striking a toddler in City Heights, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges.
Comments / 11