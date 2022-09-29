ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Sunken Gardens flamingos, still in a St. Petersburg bathroom, are doing fine

By Gabrielle Calise
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x09z8_0iFlFExS00
Twenty-one Chilean flamingos, left, sheltered in the ladies' bathroom off the main lobby of Sunken Gardens during Hurricane Ian. Staff members including Emily Mastoroudis, right, carried them carefully inside one at a time. [ Courtesy of Sunken Gardens ]

The flamingos of Sunken Gardens are still in the bathroom. Don’t worry, they’re doing just fine.

On the day Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida, the century-old roadside attraction posted a picture of its Chilean flamingos huddling in front of restroom stalls. The Instagram caption of the now-viral image described the animals, “having quite the hurricane party; eating, drinking and dancing.”

“It was just mainly for our members and folks that follow us,” said supervising director Dwayne Biggs. “It’s gone all over the country.”

Sunken Gardens started preparing for the storm last week. The animals, which are used to spending the night inside, often weather storms in another hurricane-proof building on the premises.

But as projections forecasted a catastrophic storm barreling directly towards Tampa Bay, Sunken Gardens didn’t want to take any chances. The animals would hunker down in the main building, a two-story fortress supported by steel beams.

The flock went into the women’s powder room next to the main lobby. If you’ve stopped to use the restroom before checking out the gift shop, perhaps the picture looked familiar.

“We’re going to sterilize and clean it afterwards,” Biggs said with a laugh on Thursday. “We’ll be moving them out first thing tomorrow morning.”

The ladies’ room isn’t a bad place for a group of tropical birds. There’s tile and waterproof stalls, plus drains throughout the floor.

“Actually it’s pretty close to what you would design for an animal-holding overnight facility,” he said. “And it was the perfect size for our 21 flamingos.”

With the exception of the koi fish that swim in ponds throughout the gardens, all of the animals holed up in the main building. The enclosures of other birds — including macaws, Amazon parrots, cockatoos and a kookaburra from Australia — were moved to a classroom. A little over a dozen red-footed tortoises burrowed into a straw-lined trough in the men’s room.

The flamingos needed extra care. Three staff members took turns bringing the birds in one at a time.

“There’s a special technique to carry them safely,” Biggs said. “Their legs are very delicate, so there’s a certain way to grab the legs and tuck them underneath and kind of cuddle them...That took some time.”

They spent the storm snuggling together and slurping up their usual meal of soaked flamingo-formulated pellets. Biggs checked on them each hour through the night.

After a whirlwind 48 hours at the gardens, he’s finally going home. The flamingos will stay in the bathroom one more night, to allow time for the wind to die down and workers to clear debris. Since the storm wasn’t nearly as bad as forecasters feared, Sunken Gardens hopes to reopen Saturday morning. A wedding is scheduled that afternoon.

While the flock isn’t moving just yet, their photo continues to fly around the internet.

“I‘m glad we posted that,” Biggs said. “It’s kind of provided a little bit of breath of air here after this storm.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Ian coverage

HOW TO HELP: Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims.

TAMPA BAY CLOSURES: What to know about bridges, roads in Ian’s aftermath

WHEN THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

SCHOOLS: Will schools reopen quickly after Hurricane Ian passes? It depends.

MORE STORM COVERAGE: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flamingo, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

More than 50,000 Tampa Bay homes still without power but help coming

About 56,000 Tampa Bay area homes were still without power Saturday afternoon, three days after Hurricane Ian’s winds and toppled trees ripped down and damaged power lines. Duke Energy reported about 190,000 outages across Florida as of Saturday. That includes just over 4,000 in Pinellas and Pasco counties. The utility expects to have 90% of its Tampa Bay customers restored by tonight, according to a news release.
TAMPA, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flamingos#Birds#Fish#Chilean#Sunken Gardens
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy