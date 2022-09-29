ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Ex-NSA staffer charged with espionage, allegedly sought thousands to relieve crushing debt

By Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A former National Security Agency staffer, awash in personal debt, was charged with espionage for allegedly attempting to sell classified national defense information to an undisclosed foreign government, according court documents unsealed Thursday.

Federal authorities said Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents and one document in its entirety to an undercover FBI agent, believing the agent to be a representative of the foreign government.

Among the records, officials said, was an assessment of "sensitive U.S. defense capabilities."

While the foreign government is not identified, court documents described the country as maintaining "many interests that are adverse to the United States." The court documents also indicate that Dalke allegedly claimed to have reached out to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Dalke, who briefly served as an information systems security designer, said in his contacts with the undercover agent that he sought the position because he “questioned our role in damage to the world in the past and by mixture of curiosity for secrets and a desire to cause change.”

The former NSA staffer was allegedly in contact with the undercover U.S. agent between Aug. 1 and Sept. 26.

According to court records, Dalke told the agent that he was in financial need and seeking compensation in cryptocurrency in exchange for information.

The suspect allegedly had filed for bankruptcy in 2017, owing nearly $33,000 in student loans and nearly $60,000 in mostly credit card debt.

"There is an opportunity to help balance scales of the world while also tending to my own needs," Dalke allegedly told the agent, requesting payment in cryptocurrency because “as in these things privacy is extremely important.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28CQeQ_0iFlF7rc00
The National Security Agency in the Washington suburb of Fort Meade, Maryland. PAUL J. RICHARDS, AFP/Getty Images

Dalke was arrested Wednesday in Denver, Colorado, after allegedly arriving at a location to transfer additional information to the undercover agent.

During a brief initial court appearance Thursday in a Colorado federal court, Dalke was ordered to remain in custody and a detention hearing was scheduled Oct. 5.

According to court documents, Dalke allegedly left the NSA July 1, after working at the agency for less than a month, indicating his departure was related to a need to tend to a personal obligation.

Federal authorities said Dalke held a top secret security clearance, signing "a lifetime binding non-disclosure agreement" to guard protected government information.

Dalke, who could face the death penalty if convicted, is charged with three violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to transmit or attempt to transmit defense information to a foreign nation knowing the material could be used against the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation.

Daniel Gaddis
4d ago

a whole article and did not mention Trump's name one time in a negative way. somebody in mainstream media has dropped the ball.

