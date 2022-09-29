Read full article on original website
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Zendaya Wows in a Totally Sheer Catsuit at the Valentino Show
Paris Fashion Week is underway with a parade of inventive designs and street style looks as Fashion Month comes to a close. One of the hottest tickets of the week is Valentino, which welcomed guests decked out in the fashion house's signature pink shade. The front row was particularly stylish with celebrities like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, and Zendaya posing in the brand's latest wares.
Halsey's Black Pixie Cut and Red "Underliner" Are the Epitome of '90s Grunge
Paris Fashion Week is well underway, and so far, the beauty looks from the stars in attendance are runway-worthy in their own right. On Oct. 2, Halsey attended the Enfants Riches Deprimes womenswear spring/summer 2023 show and sat front row wearing a '90s grunge-inspired look, complete with red "underliner," matte blue pastel eyeshadow, glossy lips, and their newly dyed black hair styled in a spiked pixie cut.
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
Alexa Demie's Milky French Manicure Is Classic With a Twist
Alexa Demie is skilled at adding her own twist on a trend, and her nails at Paris Fashion Week were no exception. For her appearance at the Balenciaga spring 2023 show on Oct. 2, the actor and "Euphoria" star opted for a trendy take on the classic french manicure, which allowed her sparkling red gown to shine on its own.
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
AJ McLean Says "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Was "Very Therapeutic" For Him
Poppy Love, aka AJ McLean, has made it to the season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," and win or lose, he's undoubtably left his mark on the show. Week in and week out, viewers witnessed McLean work tirelessly to bring magic to the stage as Ms. Love, from his Lady Gaga-inspired "Born This Way" performance to his out-of-this-world "The Boy Is Mine" duet with Morgan McMichaels.
Ryan Reynolds Pens Adoring Tribute to Joe Alwyn For This Year's Time 100 List
Ryan Reynolds sung Joe Alwyn's praises in the annual Time 100 issue. Alwyn, who most recently starred in "Conversation With Friends," was honored in the artists category this year, and Reynolds wrote the corresponding essay commending the actor for his professional dedication, range of performances, and, above all, kind heart. It's worth noting that Reynolds's wife, Blake Lively, is close friends with Taylor Swift, Alwyn's girlfriend of nearly six years.
Selena Gomez Calls For "Kindness" Following Hailey Bieber's "Call Her Daddy" Interview
When all else fails, Selena Gomez believes in killing 'em with kindness. One day after Hailey Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in which she addressed rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber while he was still dating Gomez, the "Only Murders in the Building" star took a moment to speak to her fans during a TikTok Live, emphasizing the impact of words and the importance of kindness. Although Gomez did not single out Hailey's interview in particular, she noted that, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."
AJ McLean Feels "Like a New Human" After Getting Chin Liposuction
AJ McLean gained confidence and more on "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race." The 44-year-old singer and Backstreet Boys member performed as Poppy Love on the new drag competition show, which airs its finale on Sept. 30. It was on the show that McLean confronted insecurities he long held about his jawline, and he later chose to get a cosmetic procedure. "Look, I have no shame in saying this: I went and got lipo on my neck," McLean tells People.
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Remember the Girl From That Viral 2014 "Yoncé" Dance Video? She's Now Your Fave TikToker
Catch Charlize Glass and the other Dance Fitsugar trainers in new episodes dropping every Friday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel. If you were to trace Charlize Glass's stardom back to a singular moment, you'd probably end up looking at a random Instagram post from 2014 — one that just happened to be posted by Beyoncé.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Nails Against Plunging Schiaparelli Gown
So far, celebrities at Paris Fashion Week have shown us some of the year's most daring trends, sporting everything from plunging necklines to metallic catsuits, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. But despite her experimental outfits, which included a Schiaparelli cone-bra gown and underwear worn as pants, the beauty mogul kept her manicure simple, bringing the fan-favorite supermodel nail trend all the way to France. The trend — given its name by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after doing Margot Robbie's nails for the Oscars back in 2021 — is easily identifiable by its clean, minimalist look. And because supermodel nails have such understated glamour, they're versatile enough for day-to-day wear or a full red carpet moment, emitting an energy that feels effortlessly cool.
Why Victoria Beckham Removed a Tattoo of Her Husband's Initials
Victoria Beckham has removed her script tattoo of David Beckham's initials on her wrist. But despite speculation that she removed the ink because of a rumored rift in the marriage, in recent years, Beckham has been removing many of her body art to achieve a more minimalist aesthetic. Fans noticed...
Marsai Martin Shows Off Her Immaculate Fine-Line Rose Tattoo
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin took fans by surprise on Sept. 29 after sharing a video of her getting a mystery tattoo. The clip, which was casually posted in the middle of a photo gallery on Instagram, shows the actor lying down at a parlor — while on her phone, presumably to distract herself from the pain — while her tattoo artist works in the background.
Hailey Bieber Has a '90s Moment in a Plunging Neon Corset Dress
After a short trip to Paris Fashion Week to promote her new clothing line with Wardrobe NYC and attend the Saint Laurent runway show, Hailey Bieber stepped out for the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefiting F*ck Cancer in Santa Monica, CA on Oct. 1. The 25-year-old Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador made an electrifying statement in an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood neon corseted dress, which featured draped jersey fabric across the bodice and halter-style neckline.
Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"
New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
North West Conquered Fashion Week in Patent-Leather Jeans and Platform Boots
North West's recent Milan Fashion Week appearances helped cement her status as a rising style icon. On Sunday, Oct. 2, mom Kim Kardashian shared an image of the 9-year-old star sightseeing in a decidedly edgy look. Committing to her style signatures, West layered a black single-breasted blazer with wide lapels over a logo T-shirt and finished with wide-leg patent-leather trousers and chunky platform boots. The all-black ensemble, with its nonchalant yet considered flair, had all the hallmarks of a memorable look. Keeping accessories minimal, she wore a small beaded choker with tiny studs. Her four big braids were adorned with black beads, which felt perfectly on theme.
AJ McLean on How His Daughter Elliott's Name Change Was Inspired by "Pete's Dragon"
AJ McLean is opening up about his 9-year-old daughter's recent decision to change her name to Elliott. Ahead of Friday's season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" (in which AJ is facing off against Tatyana Ali and Mark Indelicato for the title of America's next celebrity drag superstar), the 44-year-old father of two tells POPSUGAR that the new name isn't a "sexual or transgender thing" for Elliott.
