When all else fails, Selena Gomez believes in killing 'em with kindness. One day after Hailey Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in which she addressed rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber while he was still dating Gomez, the "Only Murders in the Building" star took a moment to speak to her fans during a TikTok Live, emphasizing the impact of words and the importance of kindness. Although Gomez did not single out Hailey's interview in particular, she noted that, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO