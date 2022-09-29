ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Missouri farmer expected to enter plea in disappearance, murder of Wisconsin brothers

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Update: Garland Nelson entered his plea in court on Friday. That story is posted here.

Garland J. Nelson, a northwestern Missouri farmer accused of murdering two brothers from Wisconsin over a cattle contract and trying to cover up their disappearance, is expected to enter a guilty plea in the state’s murder case.

Court records filed this week in the Johnson County, Missouri, case show a newly-scheduled plea hearing set for Friday. It is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. in Cass County Circuit Court.

The Missouri Public Defender’s Office declined comment on the upcoming hearing. But a motion filed this week by federal prosecutors in a related criminal case says Nelson is anticipated to plead guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Nicholas and Justin Diemel.

The long-running investigation began with a missing persons report in 2019 after the Diemel brothers, cattle ranchers from the Green Bay, Wisconsin area , abruptly disappeared. Both boarded a flight to Kansas City and rented a pickup truck for the purpose of a face-to-face meeting with Nelson over a raw business deal, authorities have said, and neither made the return flight home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfdzE_0iFlDskk00
Nick Diemel, 35, and his wife Lisa are pictured on the left. Justin Diemel, 25, and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Moeller are pictured on the right. Shelly Yang/Photo courtesy of the Diemel family.

Nine days after they were reported missing, Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish announced that human remains had been discovered on Nelson’s family farm in Braymer, Missouri. The remains had been burned and buried under a manure pile.

A DNA analysis would later show that remains matched one of the missing men. Months later, remains of the other brother were discovered in a livestock trailer in Lincoln County, Nebraska that had been purchased from a Missouri seller.

‘Misleading explanations’

Nelson was initially charged with motor vehicle tampering in connection with the Diemels’ recovered rental truck, which was found running with the keys in the ignition in a parking lot off Interstate 35 in Holt. Suspicions centered on Nelson as investigators learned that he owed about $250,000 to the Diemels through a business arrangement where Nelson was supposed to raise livestock for them.

Authorities have said Nelson made certain admissions about his role in covering up the disappearances, but also offered a series of “misleading explanations’‘ that were believed to be intended to thwart the investigation.

During a police interview, Nelson allegedly told detectives two bodies were put inside a 55-gallon barrel under a pole barn on the family property. He also said they were moved with a skid loader to a nearby pasture and set aflame.

Authorities have also alleged Nelson admitted to moving the rental vehicle to Holt, and that he disposed of the Diemels’ cell phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVopW_0iFlDskk00
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish, left, and Collaway County Sheriff Jerry Galloway, right spoke during the investigation of the Diemel brothers’ disappearance. Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

Cattle fraud schemes

Over the past three years, Nelson has been investigated by state, county and federal law enforcement in connection with the case. In May 2021, Nelson was also charged separately under a federal indictment on one count of mail fraud stemming from his business with the Diemels.

Under the business arrangement, Nelson was entrusted with hundreds of heads of livestock. Witnesses later told investigators Nelson did a poor job with that, as dozens of calves died under his care due to starvation and other neglect.

Authorities say Nelson faked documents to keep up appearances with the Diemels. For example, Nelson intentionally damaged a $215,000 check made payable to the Diemels, which served as a “lulling technique” to have the men meet him personally as part of a plot to kill them, federal authorities allege.

In 2015, Nelson pleaded guilty to a separate cattle fraud involving the sale of livestock that did not belong to him. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison and was released in March 2018.

Comments / 14

Alene Briggs
3d ago

This is not justice for these victims and their families. The coward's way out to save his guilty, heartless self. He will meet his waterloo in prison. KARMA.

Reply
7
Boston Mom
3d ago

There should be no plea BS, he needs a trial and to be sent straight to hell by 12 jurors from Missouri.

Reply
11
Zach Hamilton
3d ago

missouri is a death penalty state, I'd be shocked they aren't going for that due to how hanous the crime was

Reply
4
KOLR10 News

Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month

LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
LICKING, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Governor grants 26 pardons during September, 2022

For September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Pardons:. Scott Hohlt. Deren Creek. Shontai Carter. Mary Link-Ishmael. Paul Helms.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend

(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

Jury: Kansas City man guilty of molesting 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY —A jury this week convicted a Kansas man of the felony of Child Molestation involving a then-5-year-old child, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. The jury convicted 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos of Child Molestation in the 1st Degree. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
MISSOURI STATE
