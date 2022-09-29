ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia-area Jewish, Asian communities unite against hate

An exhibit at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia entitled "The Future Will Follow the Past" depicts how truly painful the past has been for marginalized communities.

For Alan Hoffman, that past is also painful for his family.

"My father was a Holocaust survivor," said Hoffman, who is president of the American Jewish Committee Pennsylvania / Southern New Jersey.

Hoffman is, once again, seeing hate rear its ugly head.

"Anti-Semitism in the United States is on the rise," he said.

The Anti-Defamation League tracked a 34% increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2020 to 2021. In 2021, Stop AAPI Hate tracked more than 6,200 hate incidents against Asian Americans. They ranged from harassment to attacks including one that happened on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia as an Asian teen girl and her fellow students were attacked.

"(They were) on a crowded public transportation train. And no one else stood up for them," said Stephanie Sun, executive director of the Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs.

A new group, though is standing up by forming the Pennsylvania Asian Pacific American Jewish Alliance (PAPAJA). The new organization already has a big goal.

"Eliminating anti-Semitism and anti-Asian hate," said Hoffman.

"It's very important that individuals understand that hate towards one group is a threat to our American democratic way of life," said Marcia Bronstein, regional director of the American Jewish Committee Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey.

On Thursday, PAPAJA held a press conference announcing the formation of the new alliance. It was the first of many actions that the alliance plans to take.

"We're looking at taking this idea throughout the state," said Bronstein.

"Both sides, separately, we have been thinking about doing something to make a change," said Sun.

6abc Anchor Nydia Han is lending her voice as one of the first 12 core members of the alliance. Han hopes that the alliance between Jewish and Asian communities will be the first step in uniting all communities.

The Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs is part of the effort, which is expected to grow.

"By starting conversations and sharing knowledge, we can begin to break down the walls that divide us," said Sun.

"It's really important to stand together and say we will not accept this," said Bronstein, "especially in the city of brotherly love,"

Both the Asian and Jewish groups have also formed alliances with other communities in the past. If you're interested in being part of this new alliance, you can email Marcia Bronstein of the National Jewish Committee at BronsteinM@ajc.org . You may also email Stephanie Sun of the Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs at
SSun@pa.gov .

