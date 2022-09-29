ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Carjackings double over last year in Philadelphia, data obtained by Action News shows

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7mAO_0iFlDPLn00

Carjackings have doubled over the last year in Philadelphia according to data obtained by Action News.

As of late September, there have been more than 1,000 carjackings year to date, compared to less than 500 this same time in 2021.

One recent incident was caught on camera. Amir Harvey, 20, of Philadelphia is facing federal charges for allegedly carjacking a woman and her daughter in the driveway of a home in the 8900 block of Maxwell Place.

Authorities said the suspect and the vehicle were found at a nearby apartment complex.

"Other than homicide and shooting victims, it's the third most prevalent thing that's happening country-wide," said Inspector Charles Layton, with the Philadelphia police.

Action News plotted all the carjackings this year in Philadelphia on a map to see what areas were hotspots in the city. It shows nearly the entire city is seeing the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MhPN_0iFlDPLn00

"At night time, I don't go out unless I have to," said Katherine Walker of North Philadelphia. She said she keeps her doors locked, but is worried that she could be a victim.

"When I'm at a light or a stop sign and I have my window cracked and I see someone, I roll it up and make sure my door is locked," said Sharon Bracey of North Philadelphia.

RELATED: Philadelphia man faces federal charges after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway

According to police, it's more common to be carjacked while sitting in a parked car, rather than while driving.

"The first thing we do is look down at our phone. Now we're not paying attention to what's going on and we're easy targets at that point," said Inspector Layton.

Police warn drivers not to let their cars warm up in driveways as it gets colder because that could make you a target.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Hurt in Southwest Philly Shooting

A shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life Monday morning. Philadelphia police arrived to the rowhome on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, near Cobbs Creek Parkway, around 5:15 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman in her 40s shot in the back on the second-story hallway floor, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Fingerprints among evidence recovered from SUV in connection with Roxborough HS shooting: DA's Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues for the gunmen wanted in an ambush-style shooting outside of Roxborough High School that left a 14-year-old boy dead and four others injured last week. The district attorney's office says Philadelphia police recovered evidence, including fingerprints, from the SUV that was found and believed to be used in the tragic shooting. Tuesday will mark one week since more than five dozen shots were fired at five teenagers leaving the Roxborough High football field, killing one.In the time since prosecutors and police say they have amassed significant DNA evidence.Sources say several persons of interest have been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Philadelphia Police#Action News#North Philadelphia#Maxwell Place
CBS Philly

Police: 42-year-old man killed in ambush situation in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has died after being shot in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before midnight on Marcella Street. Police found the 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds on a porch outside of a house.They say two shooters approached the man and began shooting at him in front of the house.Police tell CBS3 the suspects shot into the house as well, but nobody else was injured. "This is clearly an ambush situation. We are currently trying to piece together what the motive is," Inspector D F Pace said. "It's unclear at this time. We do not have anyone in custody."Police say witnesses saw one suspect running from the scene wearing a red overcoat.They're now looking through surveillance video to find more clues that might help their investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly road rage incident results in shooting: report

A road rage dispute in the Wissahickon section of Philadelphia ended in a shooting, NBC10 is reporting, citing police. The traffic incident that would turn violent began on Saturday evening when the occupants of a Jeep Cherokee SUV and Chevrolet van got into a dispute on Ridge Avenue, according to police. The driver of the van at some point got out and pounded on the hood of the SUV before getting back into the vehicle, according to NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Arrested For Fatal Accident In Somerton

The wheels of justice turn slow. However, they still turn. Aleksandr Melnikov, 18, of the 9900 blockof Bustleton Avenue found that out late last week. He was arrested for a fatal accident at Bustleton Avenue and Rennard Street that happened June 23, 2022. It was just before midnight when police said he was driving in a BMW south on Bustleton Ave. Police said he was speeding and he allegedly did not stop for a red light. His vehicle struck another car that was west on Rennard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street. Police found the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
117K+
Followers
15K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy