Gov. Edwards Announces the State has Signed a $600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta

Lionel Christopher Brown passed away on Saturday, September 24th ,2022, at the age of 68 years old. Lionel was born on February 19, 1954, to the union of the late Roy S. Brown and Blanche Roussel- Brown of LaPlace, LA. He resided in LaPlace, Louisiana for many years. Lionel leaves to cherish his memories with his wife of 22 years, Lisha Mixon-Brown. He was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses both in LaPlace, LA and in Covington, GA where he and his wife resided. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 500 Colony Park Drive, LaPlace, LA. All are invited to attend his memorial service and to cherish his legacy of love.

