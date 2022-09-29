Gov. Edwards Announces the State has Signed a $600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta

Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
LDWF is now accepting applications for two December Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops!
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF) are teaming up to present two Women’s Fishing 101 Workshops this winter. The workshops are open to women over the age of 18 who are looking to learn how to fish. The workshops...
L'Observateur
NEW LPB SERIES EXPLORES LOUISIANA’S BLACK GREEK LIFE
The mini-series airs during the weekly broadcast of the LPB’s Louisiana: The State We’re In. (Louisiana Statewide – October 3, 2022) – Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) debuts a new four-part mini-series exploring the history and legacy of Louisiana’s Black Greek Organizations. Crossing Over: Black Greek Life premieres on LPB’s statewide network Friday, October 7 at 7:00pm during the regular weekly broadcast of Louisiana: The State We’re In. A new episode premieres every Friday throughout the month of October. In addition, the mini-series will air in New Orleans on WLAE-TV32 at 7:00pm and on WYES-TV at 7:30pm. On demand streaming will be available at www.lpb.org/lswi and at www.lpb.org/blackamerica.
L'Observateur
Career & education forum for women held at RPCC Reserve campus
RESERVE — Last week, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), in partnership with Shell, held the 14th annual Louisiana’s Energize Your Destiny career and education forum at River Parishes Community College (RPCC) Reserve Campus. Other participating schools this year, included Baton Rouge Community College, Delgado Community College, Fletcher Technical Community College, Nunez Community College and the University of Holy Cross.
L'Observateur
LaPlace native appointed to senior staff position in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON — Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, Ph.D., a LaPlace native, was among the individuals appointed to senior staff positions in Washington D.C., the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week. Dr. Brown Reynolds has been appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary for Management and Operations in the Office of the Assistant...
L'Observateur
Barton Ave (LA 3060) @ the R/R Crossing near US 90, St. Charles Parish
Northbound and Southbound of Barton Ave (LA 3060) will be completely closed at the Rail Road Crossing close to US 90 on October 11, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM for railroad maintenance. Alternate Route: Paul Mallard Road. Safety Reminder:. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please...
L'Observateur
Lionel Christopher Brown
Lionel Christopher Brown passed away on Saturday, September 24th ,2022, at the age of 68 years old. Lionel was born on February 19, 1954, to the union of the late Roy S. Brown and Blanche Roussel- Brown of LaPlace, LA. He resided in LaPlace, Louisiana for many years. Lionel leaves to cherish his memories with his wife of 22 years, Lisha Mixon-Brown. He was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses both in LaPlace, LA and in Covington, GA where he and his wife resided. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 500 Colony Park Drive, LaPlace, LA. All are invited to attend his memorial service and to cherish his legacy of love.
L'Observateur
Costly termites are best prevented, not treated
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The word “termite” strikes fear in the hearts of homeowners because this insect is the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi, is very common and requires constant vigilance. Blake Layton, entomologist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the cost of termites is...
L'Observateur
Interim superintendent addresses district growth during Save Our Schools meeting
LAPLACE — Despite all of the challenges St. John the Baptist Parish students faced last year with virtual learning and instability following Hurricane Ida, preliminary information on school performance scores showed improvement across most schools in the district. Interim Superintendent Rebecca Johnson gave an update on progress and goals...
L'Observateur
Library Board proposal & fire trucks draw discussion at Parish Council meeting
LAPLACE — Fire trucks, library parking and name changes were on the minds of St. John the Baptist Council members this past Tuesday night, but garnering most of their attention was a proposal that would have changed the way Library Board members are appointed. District 2 Councilman Warren Torres...
L'Observateur
UPDATED: Northbound (West) and Southbound (East) Luling (Hale Boggs) Bridge, St. Charles Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Start Cross Street: From ground level to the main span of the Luling Bridge. Recurrence: Right lane of the Hale Boggs Bridge will be closed for Bridge Inspection on Tuesday, Oct 4th and Wednesday, Oct. 5th, from 9 AM – 3 PM each day. Expect minor delays. Safety Reminder.
L'Observateur
Local teen selected as Louisiana’s 1st Toys for Tots youth ambassador
ST. ROSE — The U.S. Marines Toys for Tots has selected its newest and first youth ambassador from Louisiana, Miss Kelsey Anderson from St. Rose, Louisiana. Kelsey, an eighth grader at Albert Cammon Middle School, will be joining existing ambassadors from all over the nation and sharing her knowledge and expertise for the benefit of the global Marine Toys for Tots community.
L'Observateur
LDWF Reminds Hunters And Public to Use Precautions When Preparing and Handling Harvested Wildlife
With hunting season under way, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) would like to remind hunters and the public to take care in handling and preparing harvested wildlife. Hunters and the public should also be aware of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or bird flu. This flu has...
L'Observateur
Pre-charged Pneumatic Devices May Be Used to Hunt Deer During Modern Firearm Season ONLY, LDWF Says
Pre-charged pneumatic devices, air guns that fires projectiles such as arrows or bolts, may be used by hunters only during the modern firearm season beginning with the 2022-23 season, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said. The Louisiana Legislature approved the use of these devices during the 2022...
L'Observateur
South Carolina Woman Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash
Mandeville – This morning, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina. The initial investigation revealed...
L'Observateur
New SCC art teacher engages students
LAPLACE — Students enrolled in art classes at St. Charles Catholic High School in LaPlace get hands-on experience in exploring many different art forms. Students have the opportunity to take three levels of art classes. The art students began their year drawing from observation, moving into watercolor, and presently...
L'Observateur
St. James Pumpkin Patch is officially open
GRAMERCY — There’s nothing quite like the excitement of picking out your very own pumpkin at the Pumpkin Patch! The St. James Parish Pumpkin Patch is officially open at the Tourist Center Pavilion, 1094 Airline Highway in Gramercy. Hours are 8 a.m. to. 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday...
