ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enosburg Falls, VT

This Place in History: Larry Gardner

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hhF5_0iFlCrlO00

“We’re at Lincoln Park in Enosburg Falls with Steve Perkins, executive director of the Vermont Historical Society,” Mike Hoey said. “Steve, someone widely known for playing in parks very different from this one brings us here this week.”

“Certainly, Mike, yes — one of Vermont’s best-known and most successful baseball players, Larry Gardner, was born right here in Enosburg Falls,” Perkins said. “We’re going to go head down and meet with Tom Simon, who wrote the book ‘Green Mountain Boys of Summer’, to tell us about Larry’s extensive Major League Baseball career.”

“He grew up in Enosburg Falls at a time when that village was at its peak of prosperity,” Simon observed. “There was money in the town because of the (Kendall’s Spavin Cure) liniment factory . He happened to be playing in the Franklin County League during the summer after his senior year in high school — and that league only existed for a few years, but he happened to be there right at the right time to be spotted by all these UVM players.

“Then, they recruit him to come to UVM, and he arrives. His freshman year (in 1906) is the very beginning of Centennial Field; he turns out (to be) the very first batter in UVM history at Centennial Field. And then, he happens to be in Burlington that summer in the very last season of the Northern League. He was playing in a very high-calibre league against former major leaguers and future major leaguers.

“Then, of course, he ends up with the Boston Red Sox and is there for the first game in Fenway Park (in 1912). He also got to play for them in three different World Series (in 1912, 1915 and 1916), all of which they won. He spends one year in Philadelphia, which was a rough season, but then he ends up in Cleveland with his old (Red Sox) buddies Tris Speaker and Smoky Joe Wood. (In 1920,) they end up in the World Series and win.

“When you look at the other third basemen in the American League during the time he played, there’s really only one that comes close and that’s Frank Baker, better known as ‘Home Run’ Baker, who is of course in the Hall of Fame. Larry Gardner is not in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but he is in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame .”

“He made his way back to UVM for quite a long time, too,” Hoey said.

“Yes, he became the baseball coach for a couple of seasons,” Simon continued. “And then there was an opening as the athletic director, and he moved up and became the athletic director. There are lots of places in Burlington that have Larry Gardner connections.”

“If people might wish to expand their own Larry Gardner connections — obviously, Tom, your book ‘Green Mountain Boys of Summer’ is a great resource for people to turn to,” Hoey noted. “What might some others be that people could seek out?”

“The one that immediately jumps to my mind is ‘The Glory of Their Times’,” Simon answered. “Larry Ritter, back in the 1960s, went around collecting the stories from all of these players in Larry Gardner’s era. Another book that I highly recommend is called ‘The Pitch That Killed’ (by Mike Sowell). Larry Gardner was there! And that book is my favorite book ever written on any subject; it’s so beautifully done.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
BARRE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Enosburg Falls, VT
City
Lincoln, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Antelope Valley Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Gardner
Person
Tom Green
WCAX

South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Man Suspected in 2 Fatal Shootings Sunday Night in Vermont, Police Say

Police say they believe the same man is responsible for two separate fatal shootings in Vermont on Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington on Sunday, according to WPTZ-TV. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was ordered held without bail.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Lincoln Park#Baseball Players#Major League Baseball#Uvm
VTDigger

Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways

The bishop has repeatedly stated that the diocese has no money. In 2019 on Vermont Public Radio, Coyne said: “We don’t have any money; there’s no more insurance, we have very limited unrestricted funds.” Now, the church suddenly comes up with $50,000 to donate to a political action committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Poppy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy