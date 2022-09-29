Read full article on original website
Linda Malone
4d ago
this is so stupid you have 72 hrs to report this is going to be like signing in on unemployment. No one will be able to get through ,there will be an over load & also so the state can tract you. wow what's next .there's going to an awful lot of fine. the state will get rich.
Reply(1)
2
Related
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
As deer hunting season begins in Michigan, Oakland County sheriff gives reminder: don't hunt drunk
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is encouraging hunters to use caution and common sense during the bow season, which lasts until Nov. 14, and then firearm hunting season, which runs for two weeks beginning Nov. 15.
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WILX-TV
Volunteers from Michigan Humane Societies help animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Florida residents take in all the damage from hurricane Ian, people are reaching out from Mid-Michigan to help. Groups here are working to help animals left behind during the storm. Local humane societies show us how they are doing their part to reconnect pets with their families or find them a new home if needed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World
A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall
Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4. The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.
WILX-TV
October proclaimed as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month in Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The month of October was proclaimed as “Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Jackson County Health Department made the announcement on Monday. According to the department, infant sleep deaths remain a leading cause of baby deaths in the United States. A baby dies every 3 days in Michigan due to unsafe sleeping environments and since 2016, Jackson County alone has had 15 babies die due to unsafe sleep.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
civiccentertv.com
Michigan DNR Explains Increased Coyote Interactions | Megacast Interview, September 30, 2022
Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Furbearer & Upland Game Bird Specialist Adam Bump about the increased commonality of coyote sightings in Michigan cities rural, urban and suburban, as well as ways that you can prevent negative interaction with these canines. Stay up to date with...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
WILX-TV
Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019, due to dwindling demand. Until Dec. 31, customers can redeem bridge tokens at the...
See Northern Michigan’s Amazing Fall Colors From a Drone
It's that time of year when Michigan's leaves change and begin to off their vibrant fall colors. The changing of the leaves is awesome no matter where you live in Michigan but if you're in Northern Michigan this time of year, it's jaw-dropping. That's why the Upper Peninsula was recently voted as the best place to see fall colors in America.
wcsx.com
Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
WILX-TV
Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
Comments / 5