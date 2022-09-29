ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Linda Malone
4d ago

this is so stupid you have 72 hrs to report this is going to be like signing in on unemployment. No one will be able to get through ,there will be an over load & also so the state can tract you. wow what's next .there's going to an awful lot of fine. the state will get rich.

WWMTCw

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Volunteers from Michigan Humane Societies help animals displaced by Hurricane Ian

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Florida residents take in all the damage from hurricane Ian, people are reaching out from Mid-Michigan to help. Groups here are working to help animals left behind during the storm. Local humane societies show us how they are doing their part to reconnect pets with their families or find them a new home if needed.
FLORIDA STATE
1470 WFNT

It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World

A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
MICHIGAN STATE
Heather Raulerson

Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This Fall

Autumn Decorations at Blake's Orchard & Cider MillHeather Raulerson. Autumn is my favorite time when the leaves start changing colors, temperatures become cooler, and orchards are ripe with apples ready to be picked. One of the greatest pastimes for the midwest is to visit cider mills in the fall, pick apples and pumpkins, walkthrough giant corn mazes, and take home some delicious apple cider and doughnuts. Here are some of the best Southeast Michigan Cider Mills you must visit this fall.
ROCHESTER, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

October proclaimed as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The month of October was proclaimed as “Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Jackson County Health Department made the announcement on Monday. According to the department, infant sleep deaths remain a leading cause of baby deaths in the United States. A baby dies every 3 days in Michigan due to unsafe sleeping environments and since 2016, Jackson County alone has had 15 babies die due to unsafe sleep.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Mackinac Bridge to stop redeeming tokens for money on Dec. 31

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31. The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019, due to dwindling demand. Until Dec. 31, customers can redeem bridge tokens at the...
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

See Northern Michigan’s Amazing Fall Colors From a Drone

It's that time of year when Michigan's leaves change and begin to off their vibrant fall colors. The changing of the leaves is awesome no matter where you live in Michigan but if you're in Northern Michigan this time of year, it's jaw-dropping. That's why the Upper Peninsula was recently voted as the best place to see fall colors in America.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Haunted House Ranked No. 5 Scariest in the U.S.

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 5 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Changes to Lake Lansing Road planned for 2023

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to hear from the community about its plans to narrow Lake Lansing Road in 2023. Lake Lansing Road is expected to be converted from 4 lanes to 3 lanes where it turns at Birch Row, just north of Whitehills Elementary. The county said they plan to also include a curve on Lake Lansing Road at the intersection.
LANSING, MI

