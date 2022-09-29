N.M. father arrested after his 5-month-old child dies of blunt head trauma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old father was recently arrested after his 5-month-old daughter died of blunt head trauma earlier this year.

According to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department, on Feb. 13, detectives with the department responded to a report of infant abuse. The victim, later identified as Trinity Garcia, was reportedly suffering from a brain bleed and respiratory issues.

Police said doctors determined the victim’s injuries were caused by inflicted trauma. The girl also had "inexplicable bruising" to her face, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

The mother, Nicole Dimas, reportedly told investigators she did not know what could have caused the injuries. According to police, detectives spoke with the victim’s father, Adam Garcia, and he said the infant could have sustained injuries when he put her in the crib.

Garcia reportedly said "I" at first but changed the pronoun to "we." He also said the bruising on Trinity’s face was likely from her "scratching in her sleep," the Albuquerque Journal reports.

During a search of the mother’s phone, detectives reportedly found messages she sent, accusing Adam Garcia of killing their daughter.

On March 16, Trinity Garcia succumbed to her injuries, police said. The autopsy report reportedly revealed the victim died due to blunt head trauma, and the manner of her death was homicide.

According to the complaint obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, the victim’s mother told authorities Adam Garcia wasn’t allowed to be alone with Trinity because of a previous incident where he "shielded himself from police with one of their children."

Adam Garcia has a criminal past, including charges of child abuse and domestic violence, the Albuquerque Journal reports. He was also reportedly charged with battery against a household member in November, but the charge was dismissed.

Detectives were reportedly able to obtain an arrest warrant for Garcia in August after gathering further medical records.

He was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with child abuse resulting in death.

