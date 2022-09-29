ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRpLr_0iFlBi6I00

UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide.

PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiPTx_0iFlBi6I00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N0jR_0iFlBi6I00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045vwQ_0iFlBi6I00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WS6bR_0iFlBi6I00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFfc6_0iFlBi6I00
    Courtesy: FOX21 Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Heavy police presence on 24th Street in Pueblo

THURSDAY 9/29/2022 3:55 p.m.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy law enforcement presence on West 24th Street in Pueblo.

PPD said there is heavy police presence on 24th St between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard, and asked everyone to avoid the area.

No word what the police presence is in response to.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Comments / 2

