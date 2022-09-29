Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An option for homeowners with higher housing costs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With inflation on the rise, buying a house might seem daunting for some. There may be an option for those looking to buy. An adjustable rate mortgage is a loan which offers a fixed rate. Depending on the lender, the first three to seven years of the loan would be lower […]
Farmer City opens new multi-use playground
FARMER CITY,Ill. (WCIA) — A new playground is coming to Farmer City. Located off Rt. 54 on Georgerock Drive, the playground experienced a year in the making following 20 years of contemplation. The playground includes two separate areas for different ages; an area for children aged 5-12 years old and a smaller area for children […]
CU at Home declines offer to buy building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
WCIA
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission celebrates Manufacturing Month
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Division joins us. Here’s more from Champaign County Regional Planning Commission:. The things people find most interesting is the amount of money available for college, job training and employers. Qualifying individuals are eligible for $16,100 to attend college. We have $80,000 annually that is available for local employers to upskill their workforce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign Park District opens its newest facility
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise. The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space. Park […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
1,800 with inflated tax bills to pay more before they’re paid back
County confirms credit to come next year; Mayor says waiting a year is ‘gonna be a mess’ GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Inflated tax bills for 1,800 Gibson City businesses or homeowners will be remedied but not until next year. Taxpayers were surprised to learn late last week that the incorrect and unexpected strain on […]
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur to start Sunday bus services
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from […]
Illinois COVID-19 case rate hits lowest point since spring
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — COVID-19 is spreading in Illinois at the lowest rate since April. Every county was designated either a low or medium ‘COVID-19 Community Level’ Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) online dashboard. The map came in stark contrast to the largely yellow (medium) and orange (high level) map […]
Western Avenue to close for construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Western Avenue will be closed around Tuesday because of construction. According to a press release, A and R Services will work on pavement construction on the southbound lane of Western Avenue between Chevy Chase Drive and Normandy Drive. Work is expected to start on October 4 depending on the […]
Family getting new home from Habitat for Humanity
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 123rd house later this week for a mother and her two young sons. Aquila Hull is a Champaign-Urbana native and a graduate of Urbana High School. Her sons are aged 7 and 2 and she has worked as a healthcare […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCIA
Bread and Puppet circus came to town
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When you think of a circus you probably think of the traditional big top with clowns, trapeze artists, and animals of all kinds, but when the circus came to Urbana it wasn’t what you would expect. “We do have a big variety of larger-than-life...
WCIA
Leg strength and endurance exercises with Champaign Fitness Center
Our legs have to power us through the day. If we work to strengthen our legs we can improve how we function and increase our productivity and enjoyment of activities. Marcia Stevens, owner Champaign Fitness Center shares a few beginner strength building moves as well as some more challenging ones.
“There’s got to be a better way.” Concerned families discuss potential changes in Champaign Schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “What’s kind-of the worst thing you can do for a kid’s academic performance and their emotional well-being is to move their school forcibly,” Jeff Hoover said. That’s why some families in the Unit 4 Champaign School District are taking action. The district wants to make some big changes – including sending […]
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Officials still investigating deadly fire
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials spent most of the Monday combing through what was left of a deadly apartment fire trying to figure out how it started. Early Saturday morning, Edgar County emergency dispatchers received a call from 52-year-old Tammi Keefer. She was trapped in her second-floor apartment. Keefer, along with 72-year-old Bobby Turner died […]
CU Pride Festival ends with concert
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana area Pride Fest wrapped up the weekend’s festivities with a concert from Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge. People were excited to hear Etheridge perform at the Virginia Theatre. One woman said it was her first big event since the start of the pandemic. Lines for the concert wrapped around […]
WCIA
C-U Elk’s Lodge kicks off annual kid’s winter coat monetary collection drive
Mary Leming, Elk’s Kid’s Winter coats Coordinator and Sgt Paige Bennett, Urbana Police Dept, FOP Lodge 70, share how they’re hoping to make the winter a little warmer for kids in need. C-U Elk’s Lodge is kicking off it’s Annual Kid’s Winter Coat Monetary Collection Drive on...
U of I names Homecoming parade grand marshal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois announced on Monday that this year’s Homecoming parade will feature Gene Honda as its grand marshal. Honda is a U of I alumnus who is best known for being the public address announcer for several Chicago sports teams and events. That includes the Chicago White Sox and […]
Comments / 0