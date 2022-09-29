ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Alabama resident charged with kidnapping his own children, taking to Germany

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
A former Alabama resident has been charged with international parental kidnapping, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Igor Slobodskyi, 51, a non-U.S. Citizen, formerly of Huntsville, was extradited from Germany to the United States to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra announced in a news release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman N. Johnson, Jr. arraigned Slobodskyi on a one-count indictment charging him with removing two children under the age of 16 years old from the United States and retaining those children outside the United States with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights.

The maximum penalty for international parental kidnapping is three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The FBI investigated the case, along with the Huntsville Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting the case.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs worked with law enforcement partners in Germany to secure the arrest and extradition of Slobodskyi to the United States.

