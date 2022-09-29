Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Four people injured after crash at U.S. 63 intersection in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri — A car crash in Kirksville left four people injured Saturday afternoon. It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Illinois Street. A black Chrysler was headed eastbound on Illinois street and failed to yield at the bypass when a black Jeep Cherokee...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
kttn.com
Princeton woman life-flighted to hospital after bicycle she was riding is struck by pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained serious injuries when the bicycle she rode was struck by a pickup truck five miles west of Princeton the evening of September 30th, and she was ejected. A medical helicopter transported 48-year-old Amy McDaniel to the University of Kansas Medical Center. No...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
ktvo.com
ATV fire outside Downing catches 2 trees on fire; embers then spark cornfield blaze
NORTH OF DOWNING, Mo. — What was originally called in as a hog barn fire outside Downing turned out to be something completely different. The Downing Community Fire Association was paged out shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to a fire on County Road 965, about six miles north of Downing.
ktvo.com
3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
ktvo.com
City of Ottumwa raising awareness about pedestrian safety
OTTUMWA, Iowa — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The City of Ottumwa is using this time to raise awareness about the importance of making sure pedestrians are safe. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 6,516 pedestrians were killed in 2020...
kchi.com
Milan Man Arrested
A Milan man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon. Thirty-two-year-old Sean L Tinney was arrested at about 3:20 pm for alleged failure to display license plates, no driver’s license, no insurance, no seatbelt, and for failure to register as a sex offender. He was held at the Sullivan County Jail.
kttn.com
New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab
New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
KBUR
Ottumwa man accused of using his car to hit a person during an argument
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing charges after a verbal argument became violent. Radio Iowa reports that, according to court documents 23-year-old Carlens Michaud of Ottumwa was arguing with an individual shortly after midnight on Saturday in a parking lot. Ottumwa police say multiple witnesses observed Michaud striking...
ktvo.com
Patricia Sue 'Patty' Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Patricia Sue “Patty” Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side Thursday September 29, 2022. She faced the daunting disease of ALS with courage & grace, a true hallmark of Patty's deep abiding faith. The daughter of Marion and Sylvia...
ktvo.com
State of Missouri makes large investment into the future of electric vehicles
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — This summer, the state of Missouri announced a large investment to help increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. The state plans to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations, like the ones found at the Ayerco Convenience Store on North Baltimore Street in Kirksville.
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
ktvo.com
Sullivan County Health Department holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids
MILAN, Mo. — Starting this month, the Sullivan County Health Department in Milan, Mo., is providing COVID-19 vaccines to children on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Moderna vaccine will be available to children from the age of six-months-old to six-years-old. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children from the age of five-years-old to 11-years-old.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
ktvo.com
Hedrick man convicted of attempted child enticement denied resentencing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A judge has denied the resentencing request of a southeast Iowa man convicted in a 2018 attempted child enticement case. Matthew Reynolds, 30, of Hedrick, Iowa, was sentenced back in May 2021 to two years on an attempted child enticement charge. Wapello County deputies arrested Reynolds...
ktvo.com
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
KOMU
Unknown threat postpones Moberly High School homecoming dance
MOBERLY - An unknown threat has postponed Moberly High School’s homecoming dance until Saturday, October 8. The dance was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The threat was considered to be specific regarding the Homecoming dance. According to an email the Moberly School district sent, local authorities and other...
kttn.com
Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
