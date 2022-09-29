Read full article on original website
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
foxbangor.com
Jury selection underway in murder trial
BELFAST- Jury selection got underway today in the murder trial of Jessica Williams. The Stockton Springs woman is accused of killing her 3 -year- old son Maddox . The child died in June of 2021 after being taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast by his mother and grandmother.
foxbangor.com
Corinth man convicted of 1978 Texas murder sentenced in Bangor on firearms charges
BANGOR — A Corinth, Maine man who was once convicted of murder in Texas was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Bangor on firearms charges. A federal judge sentenced 73 year-old Francis Cahill, aka Bruce Cossett, to six years in prison and three years of supervised release. Cahill pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Samuel Pendleton, 56, of Belmont, was issued a...
wabi.tv
Two facing charges after drug bust Sunday night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested an Etna man and a Bangor woman after reportedly finding more than $190,000 worth of drugs in their car and two young children present. 34-year-old Roger Grego and 37-year-old Monica Clark are charged with three counts of unlawful drug trafficking. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s...
$200,000 of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack & Meth Found in Maine Car w/ Children Inside
A Major drug bust happened in Maine over the weekend as the result of a routine traffic stop. WMTW News 8 is reporting that a Penobscot Sheriff's Deputy pulled a vehicle over this past weekend and was performing a regular traffic stop. During that traffic stop, something led the deputy to believe the vehicle, which had a man, woman and two young children inside, needed to be searched.
foxbangor.com
Body found on Hammond Street in Bangor
BANGOR — Bangor Police say a man’s body was discovered on Hammond Street Monday. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, at 6:26 a.m. Bangor Police and Bangor Fire responded to the vicinity of 1576 Hammond Street for a report of a deceased male. They say the man was “obviously...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 24-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Scott Truax, 43, of...
WGME
Former Maine police officer to be sentenced on 14 felony charges
CALAIS (BDN) -- A former police officer who was arrested for dealing drugs less than a week after he retired from the Calais Police Department will be sentenced next month on more than a dozen criminal charges. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and furnishing, stealing...
wgan.com
Bangor police attempt to locate missing woman
Police in Bangor are asking for help locating a woman who hasn’t been heard from since September. Police are looking for 35-year-old Nicole Tufo, who goes by the name NikiSix. She was last heard from on September 8, 2022. She has not answered her cell phone or responded to...
Aroostook County man pleads guilty to importing meth from Canada
BANGOR, Maine — An Aroostook County man pleaded guilty to importing methamphetamine from Canada into Maine in a Bangor courtroom on Friday. Court records show that Victor Sousa, 23, of Calais crossed over into Canada through the Madawaska Port of Entry on July 2, 2019, a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
wabi.tv
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
WMTW
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
foxbangor.com
Accident leaves one driver deceased
HOLDEN — “About an hour ago, a vehicle that was heading toward Hancock County appears to have drifted into the opposite lane. Two vehicles struck, and we now have a motor vehicle fatality here.”. Those were the words from Holden police chief Chris Greeley describing how the car...
WGME
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
colbyecho.news
Are students safe in Waterville?
Only a few weeks into fall semester, several students have experienced incidents of harassment and assault while in Waterville. These incidents seem to be occurring with more frequency than in previous years, and many students do not feel safe in Waterville or on campus. Many of these incidents took place...
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
wabi.tv
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 382 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. There are also 3 additional COVID-related deaths. One resident each from Somerset, Hancock and Waldo counties.
foxbangor.com
Fatal car accident
SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
